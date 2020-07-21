Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump spent a small fortune on his failed Tulsa rally: analysis

Published

1 min ago

on

According to campaign finance reports, it appears President Donald Trump’s campaign spent a small fortune for his failed Tulsa, Oklahoma rally in June.

The New York Times calculated the totals, which came out to $2.2 million, to garner about 6,200 people to attend his rally and the “overflow” rally which was ultimately canceled. That adds up to about $354.84 per person who attended. It’s unknown how many people contracted COVID-19 at the event, but a Tulsa health official said the rally “likely contributed” to a surge in new COVID-19 cases. At least eight members of the Trump advance team, including Secret Service agents, also tested positive after being in Tulsa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new filings show just how much Mr. Trump’s campaign paid to rent the arena itself: $537,705.44 in “’acility rental’ payments to the BOK Center,” said the Times. “But that fee was just the start. The campaign then paid nearly $1 million in ‘event staging’ fees between June 16 and the end of the month to eight different companies. The most went to Arcus Group, LLC, which received $673,906 in two payments for “event staging,” one a few days before the rally and another a few days after.”

Read the full report from the New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Right-wing media claims reporter swore at Kayleigh McEnany — except she didn’t

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

The right-wing is up in arms after lying about a reporter's comments during the Tuesday press briefing.

In a discussion about voting by mail, Kayleigh McEnany was asked additional questions about the Chinese vaccine to coronavirus by Al Jazeera English journalist Kimberly Halkett, which was ignored.

"OK, you don't want to engage," Halkett said.

Right-wing media turned that phrase into Halkett somehow calling McEnany a "lying b*tch."

As CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale explained, that's not even close to what was said, and the audio doesn't even have to be slowed down to hear the correct wording clearly. Still, it didn't stop them from lashing out with fury at the reporter before putting on headphones to listen to the audio themselves.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Dow Jones staff demands Wall Street Journal differentiate between news and opinion after lies appear in Pence editorial

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

The Wall Street Journal is coming under fire after Vice President Mike Pence was allowed to post an editorial in the paper saying that there isn't a second wave of the coronavirus.

The paper reported that Wall Street Journal reporters and staffers at the Dow Jones signed a letter demanding the opinion section still have accuracy and transparency. Pence's claims appeared without government figures and void of sources.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Fox News pundit issues dire warning for Republicans

Published

47 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

When supporters of President Donald Trump see him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in poll after poll, one of the things they say to console themselves is: yes, but Trump voters still have very high enthusiasm — much more than all the Democratic voters who aren’t crazy about having Biden as a nominee. But Fox News’ Brian K. Arbour, in an op-ed published on their website on July 21, warns Republicans and Trump supporters that they should not kid themselves about Democratic voters — who, he stresses, are “very enthusiastic” in 2020 and really want to see Trump voted out of office in November.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image