Trump spotted wearing a coronavirus mask during post-golf visit to hospital: reports

President Donald Trump has resisted advice to wear a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, but was spotted wearing a mask during a visit to Walter Reed Hospital on Saturday.

Trump made the trip after spending Saturday at Trump National Golf Club.

“Visiting military hospital, Trump wears a mask in public for first time during pandemic,” the Associated Press reports.

Trump has reportedly feared his base turning on him over the question of mask wearing.

Reporters posted images of the scene:

As he visits Walter Reed Medical Center, President Trump wears a face mask for the first time in public pic.twitter.com/bWRiGs6x11 — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 11, 2020

President Trump wearing a mask at Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/jM7u1fQtW9 — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) July 11, 2020

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began, President Trump has been seen by the White House press corps wearing a mask. Today, he's sporting the face covering while visiting wounded troops at Walter Reed Medical Center. pic.twitter.com/shJXuzYhis — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) July 11, 2020

NEWS: Trump is wearing a mask as he visits Walter Reed to meet with wounded soldiers and hospital staff. pic.twitter.com/pjCDBaztjI — Brett Samuels (@Brett_Samuels27) July 11, 2020

Its a navy blue mask with a presidential seal embossed in gold https://t.co/iXSpMCypMa — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) July 11, 2020

It's the first time during the pandemic that Pres Trump has openly worn a face mask in full view of the press pool. pic.twitter.com/Io4x1gDEXS — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 11, 2020