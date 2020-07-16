Trump suffering an ‘erosion’ of his base — and it spells disaster for his campaign: CNN analyst
On Thursday, CNN political director David Chalian broke down one of the most ominous numbers for President Donald Trump in the new polls showing him down double digits to former Vice President Joe Biden.
“So in the approval, I think we see that down to 84 percent among Republicans,” said Chalian. “Obviously, still, most Republicans are with the president … but it’s this little slippage that is actually significant. In the horserace, in the Biden versus Trump matchup, he gets 84 percent of Republican support. Joe Biden is in the 90s.”
“So there’s a little bit of erosion from key constituencies here, his fellow Republicans,” said Chalian. “And just a little bit of an erosion in your base when your entire strategy for three and a half years has been all about jazzing up that base, not about trying to win the middle — the middle is gone for Donald Trump right now — but now we’re seeing, because of his handling of the virus, this chipping away at the core supporters as well. That’s a problem, given the way he’s built his entire approach for the last three and a half years.”
The problem isn’t the campaign manager — it’s Trump: Republican analyst
Switching up the campaign manager four months before the election when the latest poll shows you 12 points down has nothing to do with the campaign's leadership, Republican analyst Amanda Carpenter explained on CNN Wednesday.
"The problem isn't that Donald Trump has a bad campaigner," said Carpenter in an interview with CNN's Don Lemon. "They're raising tons of money. They have a boatload of surrogates. The problem is that he has a bad presidency. And no one -- no one, no spin master, not Kellyanne Conway, not Brad Parscale can spin the most important number of this election, and that's -- at present, 137,000 dead and rising. And so what we need to see if Donald Trump wants to turn this around is to turn around his white house. And I have four words of advice: More Fauci, less Kayleigh."
‘Are you kidding me?’ CNN’s Cuomo lays into Trump for hawking Goya products during a pandemic
On CNN Wednesday, Chris Cuomo exploded with outrage over the image of President Donald Trump promoting Goya food products from the Oval Office — just a day after his daughter did the same.
"The pandemic is in full effect," said Cuomo. "You tell me how a president, in the middle of a pandemic, has got time for this bullsh*t. Are you kidding me? Hawking products? Goya, I don't care who it is. Resolute Desk? This is what he's resolute about? Pandemic priorities? His daughter Ivanka, top White House adviser, are you kidding me? Marketing for a brand following calls for a boycott after Goya's CEO heaped praise on Trump last week. On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they're selling beans. Are you kidding me?"
‘How disgraceful’: CNN medical analyst slams ex-Trump physician for anti-mask ‘myths’
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner laid into Ronny Jackson, the retired rear admiral and White House physician who is currently running for Congress, after he claimed that wearing a mask is a "personal choice" and he doesn't do it "all that often."
"He's a doctor. He was responsible for the health of the president," said anchor Erin Burnett. "What do you say to that, that he doesn't wear masks all that often, to be honest?"
"How disgraceful," said Reiner. "He's running for the 13th congressional seat in Texas. Texas is a state that had twice the number of coronavirus cases today as the entire European Union, and he doesn't want to tell people they have to wear a mask."