Trump suffering an ‘erosion’ of his base — and it spells disaster for his campaign: CNN analyst

On Thursday, CNN political director David Chalian broke down one of the most ominous numbers for President Donald Trump in the new polls showing him down double digits to former Vice President Joe Biden.

“So in the approval, I think we see that down to 84 percent among Republicans,” said Chalian. “Obviously, still, most Republicans are with the president … but it’s this little slippage that is actually significant. In the horserace, in the Biden versus Trump matchup, he gets 84 percent of Republican support. Joe Biden is in the 90s.”

“So there’s a little bit of erosion from key constituencies here, his fellow Republicans,” said Chalian. “And just a little bit of an erosion in your base when your entire strategy for three and a half years has been all about jazzing up that base, not about trying to win the middle — the middle is gone for Donald Trump right now — but now we’re seeing, because of his handling of the virus, this chipping away at the core supporters as well. That’s a problem, given the way he’s built his entire approach for the last three and a half years.”

Watch below: