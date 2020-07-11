Trump supporter complains about being socially toxic: ‘People unfriend you’

Fox News anchor Jeanine Pirro on Saturday complained about being judged by the content of her character.

“People unfriend you!’ Pirro complained. “They don’t want you to be a — they don’t want to communicate with you.”

“People I’ve had at my wedding don’t talk — my children’s weddings actually, they don’t talk to me anymore,” she explained.

“It’s not usually the right or the left, I mean, the intolerance is on the left,” she argued.

The longtime Trump friend was harshly criticized for her complaints. Here’s some of what people were saying:

my sense is this is the older phenomenon of people thinking you're an asshole? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 12, 2020

Nobody ever really wanted to talk with her in the first place. — Mitch McConnell's a chupacabra (@RChupacabras) July 12, 2020

Weird how being a horrible human has that effect on people — DAVID FORTIN (@davidfortin) July 12, 2020

Rightly so. — ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 (@__Arthur_Dent__) July 12, 2020

Smart people. — Al Prior (@AlrantAl) July 12, 2020

It’s the sane, Judge Juice Box… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 12, 2020

Womp womp — EW (@ericmwebb1) July 12, 2020

I don’t believe this story, I can’t believe her kids talk to her. — judi (@JudiBsullivan) July 12, 2020

she can draw faces on her empty wine boxes and talk to them — wear a mask (@whendeebadbird) July 12, 2020

I can't imagine why anyone wouldn't want to talk to Drunk MAGA Mom — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 12, 2020

She probably just got drunk and stumbled into the wrong wedding. — Joyous Panther (@JoyousPanther) July 12, 2020

It's always satisfying when an inkling of self-awareness pokes through. https://t.co/eWAxi1E6Qq — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) July 12, 2020

So she is quite aware she is known to be insane by the large majority of people. Interesting. https://t.co/7GL3r741wQ — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) July 12, 2020

130 thousand people are dead, 3m are infected Read the room https://t.co/78qb1ZOYxN — rØbert says mask it or casket (@rowast) July 12, 2020