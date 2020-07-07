Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporter says ‘I’m the actual victim’ after pulling gun on Black man in mask dispute

Published

14 mins ago

on

According to Fox 29 News, a Philadelphia lounge owner is claiming he is the victim of an incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun on a Black man and shouted, “Trump 2020!”

According to a witness who spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer, “a Black man on a bike stopped near the restaurant on Second Street in Old City and began shouting, ‘Social distancing! No one is wearing a mask!’ Restaurant goers started shouting back, telling him to go away.” At that point, the lounge owner, Jamie Atlig, stood up, “the man with the bike shouted something about ‘MAGA privilege,’ while Atlig shouted ‘Trump 2020!’ That’s when Atlig pulled a gun, and Krieger said she saw the Black man freeze at the sight, then pull out his bike lock in self defense.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Atlig, who moonlights as a combat specialist trainer for law enforcement, insists he felt threatened by the cyclist.

“It looked like, at that at point, he was drawing a gun, because it was a black, metal object as he reached behind,” said Atlig. “He came across and came to attack me. I’m the actual victim in this situation.” Atlig also claims he has received death threats in the wake of the incident.

Watch the Fox 29 report below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter says ‘I’m the actual victim’ after pulling gun on Black man in mask dispute

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

According to Fox 29 News, a Philadelphia lounge owner is claiming he is the victim of an incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun on a Black man and shouted, "Trump 2020!"

According to a witness who spoke to The Philadelphia Inquirer, "a Black man on a bike stopped near the restaurant on Second Street in Old City and began shouting, 'Social distancing! No one is wearing a mask!' Restaurant goers started shouting back, telling him to go away." At that point, the lounge owner, Jamie Atlig, stood up, "the man with the bike shouted something about 'MAGA privilege,' while Atlig shouted 'Trump 2020!' That’s when Atlig pulled a gun, and Krieger said she saw the Black man freeze at the sight, then pull out his bike lock in self defense."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is ‘lighting his arm on fire to distract from his burning leg’: NYT’s Haberman

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Tuesday downplayed any notion that President Donald Trump's tweet in support of the Confederate flag was part of a grand strategy to distract the country from other, more damaging scandals.

In particular, Haberman said that Trump wasn't doing himself any favors by changing the subject of conversation from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic to his support for racist symbols.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Carl Bernstein: Trump will let America ‘go up in flames’ if he thinks it will win the election

Published

58 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

On Tuesday's edition of "Good Morning Britain," Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein laid into President Donald Trump, warning that he would let the country burn to save his political fortunes.

"Donald Trump has commanded the allegiance of perhaps 40% of our electorate through his presidency, despite all the outrages, despite the acts of demonstrable incompetence, despite the fact that he is a racist in terms of both his words and his acts," said Bernstein. "This is an extraordinary situation."

Bernstein added that Trump "is willing to see this country, to some extent, go up in flames on the streets if he thinks that it would help his re-election."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image