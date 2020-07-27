Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporters fume at the president’s campaign for spamming them with ‘sleazy’ text messages

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is frantically spamming its supporters with text messages — and many of them are absolutely sick of it.

As flagged by Jared Holt of Right Wing Watch, several pro-Trump figures took to Twitter over the weekend to voice their displeasure with the Trump campaign’s texting strategy, which involves sending out panicky missives several times a day letting supporters know that they’re “failing” the president by not donating more money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You FAILED to use your 5x match,” reads one text message. “It EXPIRED… Why did you let us down? LAST CHANCE.”

“We texted you TWICE,” reads another. “Why did you let your 500% Trump House Patriot match expire AGAIN? We’ll give you 1 more chance.”

Many Trump supporters reacted angrily for being constantly shamed about their lack of financial support for the president.

“I badly want the President to win!” wrote Trump supporter Jon Schweppe. “I’m just worried this is putting ordinary people off. Ease up on the hostage demands.”

“These emails are so sleazy,” replied “Bitcoin millionaire” Erik Finman. “It’s really sad picturing grandmas and such getting these and believing it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“WTF is wrong with you?” asked pro-Trump columnist Kurt Schlichter. “Stop this. Do it now.”

“I’m constantly getting texts like this from yesterday,” wrote one of Schlichter’s followers in response. “I received 4 of the same text, all within 10 mins of each other. I texted ‘STOP’ & got a text stating I’m now unsubscribed, only to have a different number send me more of the same the next day.”

Another one of Schlichter’s followers said that the constant barrage of texts “makes me sorry I ever donated to anyone’s campaign,” while another wondered, “Is the NRCC deliberately trying to sabotage the election?”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Florida elected a mini-Trump in 2018 and got a Trump mega-disaster in 2020 — and now America is paying the price

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

It was a little startling to hear President Trump announce that he would throw out the first ball at a New York Yankees game next month — now that the delayed and shortened Major League Baseball season is underway — since has refused to do this since he became president. But since Dr. Anthony Fauci was getting so much good press in anticipation of his season-opening foray to the mound in Washington, Trump was clearly jealous, and no doubt pleased to learn there would be no crowd in Yankee Stadium to boo him. But then Fauci got ribbed mercilessly in the press for his wild pitch, and Trump was perhaps reminded that he might not be able to do much better. So over the weekend he announced to the nation that he was just too busy.
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump has three paths to victory — and all of them are ‘terrifying’: columnist

Published

50 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

In his column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky explained that the polls for Donald Trump's look so bad they will force the president to take drastic measures to stay in office which means Americans should gird themselves for the next 100 days to get very ugly.

Noting that, if the election was held today, current polling shows presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would win a whopping 321 electoral votes to Trump's 121, the columnists pointed out that a "desperate" Trump likely has only three paths to victory, calling each one them "terrifying."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump supporters fume at the president’s campaign for spamming them with ‘sleazy’ text messages

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is frantically spamming its supporters with text messages -- and many of them are absolutely sick of it.

As flagged by Jared Holt of Right Wing Watch, several pro-Trump figures took to Twitter over the weekend to voice their displeasure with the Trump campaign's texting strategy, which involves sending out panicky missives several times a day letting supporters know that they're "failing" the president by not donating more money.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image