‘Trump surrenders to the virus’: White House ripped for new ‘learn to live with it’ message on COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s administration was harshly criticized on Friday after a new report from NBC News.

“After several months of mixed messages on the coronavirus pandemic, the White House is settling on a new one: Learn to live with it,” reported Carol Lee, Kristen Welker and Monica Alba.

“Administration officials are planning to intensify what they hope is a sharper, and less conflicting, message of the pandemic next week, according to senior administration officials, after struggling to offer clear directives amid a crippling surge in cases across the country. On Thursday, the United States reported more than 55,000 new cases of coronavirus and infection rates were hitting new records in multiple states,” NBC News reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what people were saying about the report:

No sir. The America I know and love doesn’t surrender, doesn’t give up. If you can’t do it, let’s find others who can. https://t.co/MAtAYiP8FE — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 3, 2020

We are the richest country in the world with the best health care system — failing badly while Europe and others nations beat the threat. The President has power to act to fight the virus. This isn't a message: this is laziness and incompetence masking as a "strategy." https://t.co/XZaHGBFR1c — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I hear what you're saying, but no other country has to live with it. https://t.co/sFawdfKH3V pic.twitter.com/Dk5usHxPPp — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 3, 2020

Where other western nations have brought the epidemic under control, Donald Trump asks if the government has white flags in stock. https://t.co/NVlmikYPvr — Bill Prady (@billprady) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re the shithole country now” isn’t the campaign slogan I was expecting. https://t.co/OOKil7cd3Y — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump wondered from the beginning why we didn't just "let it wash over the country." Fauci was shocked and told him because it would kill many people. Obviously, that was not a major concern then or now. All the dead people are, by definition, not living with it. https://t.co/Pj4MVpaZDH — digby (@digby56) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

"Live with it"? More like die with it. https://t.co/ZNQ3QRHUbS — Philip Klinkner (@pklinkne) July 3, 2020

What is this peoples and gents? 1. Eugenics

2. Euthanasia

3. Fascism

4. Genocide

5. Depraved indiference

6. Homicidal Recklessness

7. Premeditated Murder

8. Crimes Against Humanity

9. All Of The Above 🤔 🤨 🧐 https://t.co/iVtlg998vq — Liza Sabater 🇵🇷👸🏾🌹 (@blogdiva) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump surrenders to the virus. https://t.co/WgWOpXOWPE — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) July 3, 2020

they just fuckin gave up completely https://t.co/E4tHlEqnqx — darth™ (@darth) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I guess "we fucked up and have blood on our hands" didn't poll as well https://t.co/DQdYvCJwAt — Adrianna McIntyre (@onceuponA) July 3, 2020

Trump/Pence 2020: May the Odds Be Ever In Your Favor. https://t.co/k1cgV0wI4g — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 3, 2020

This speech could be the sort of generational event that consigns a party to opposition status for decades on end. https://t.co/BkzQok1TpQ — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) July 3, 2020