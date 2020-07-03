Quantcast
‘Trump surrenders to the virus’: White House ripped for new ‘learn to live with it’ message on COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s administration was harshly criticized on Friday after a new report from NBC News.

“After several months of mixed messages on the coronavirus pandemic, the White House is settling on a new one: Learn to live with it,” reported Carol Lee, Kristen Welker and Monica Alba.

“Administration officials are planning to intensify what they hope is a sharper, and less conflicting, message of the pandemic next week, according to senior administration officials, after struggling to offer clear directives amid a crippling surge in cases across the country. On Thursday, the United States reported more than 55,000 new cases of coronavirus and infection rates were hitting new records in multiple states,” NBC News reported.

Here’s some of what people were saying about the report:

