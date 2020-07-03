‘Trump surrenders to the virus’: White House ripped for new ‘learn to live with it’ message on COVID-19
President Donald Trump’s administration was harshly criticized on Friday after a new report from NBC News.
“After several months of mixed messages on the coronavirus pandemic, the White House is settling on a new one: Learn to live with it,” reported Carol Lee, Kristen Welker and Monica Alba.
“Administration officials are planning to intensify what they hope is a sharper, and less conflicting, message of the pandemic next week, according to senior administration officials, after struggling to offer clear directives amid a crippling surge in cases across the country. On Thursday, the United States reported more than 55,000 new cases of coronavirus and infection rates were hitting new records in multiple states,” NBC News reported.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the report:
No sir. The America I know and love doesn’t surrender, doesn’t give up. If you can’t do it, let’s find others who can. https://t.co/MAtAYiP8FE
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 3, 2020
We are the richest country in the world with the best health care system — failing badly while Europe and others nations beat the threat.
The President has power to act to fight the virus. This isn't a message: this is laziness and incompetence masking as a "strategy." https://t.co/XZaHGBFR1c
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) July 3, 2020
I hear what you're saying, but no other country has to live with it. https://t.co/sFawdfKH3V pic.twitter.com/Dk5usHxPPp
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 3, 2020
Where other western nations have brought the epidemic under control, Donald Trump asks if the government has white flags in stock. https://t.co/NVlmikYPvr
— Bill Prady (@billprady) July 3, 2020
“We’re the shithole country now” isn’t the campaign slogan I was expecting. https://t.co/OOKil7cd3Y
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) July 3, 2020
Trump wondered from the beginning why we didn't just "let it wash over the country." Fauci was shocked and told him because it would kill many people.
Obviously, that was not a major concern then or now.
All the dead people are, by definition, not living with it. https://t.co/Pj4MVpaZDH
— digby (@digby56) July 3, 2020
"Live with it"? More like die with it. https://t.co/ZNQ3QRHUbS
— Philip Klinkner (@pklinkne) July 3, 2020
What is this peoples and gents?
1. Eugenics
2. Euthanasia
3. Fascism
4. Genocide
5. Depraved indiference
6. Homicidal Recklessness
7. Premeditated Murder
8. Crimes Against Humanity
9. All Of The Above
🤔 🤨 🧐 https://t.co/iVtlg998vq
— Liza Sabater 🇵🇷👸🏾🌹 (@blogdiva) July 3, 2020
Trump surrenders to the virus. https://t.co/WgWOpXOWPE
— Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) July 3, 2020
they just fuckin gave up completely https://t.co/E4tHlEqnqx
— darth™ (@darth) July 3, 2020
I guess "we fucked up and have blood on our hands" didn't poll as well https://t.co/DQdYvCJwAt
— Adrianna McIntyre (@onceuponA) July 3, 2020
Trump/Pence 2020: May the Odds Be Ever In Your Favor. https://t.co/k1cgV0wI4g
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 3, 2020
This speech could be the sort of generational event that consigns a party to opposition status for decades on end. https://t.co/BkzQok1TpQ
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) July 3, 2020
2020 Election
Texas GOP will proceed with in-person state convention in Houston this month
In light of the decision to go forward with an in-person convention with a new mask requirement, two sponsors announced they would drop out. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he was hopeful that the organization would still reconsider.
The Texas GOP's executive committee voted Thursday night to proceed with plans to hold the party’s in-person convention in Houston later this month.
The State Republican Executive Committee, a 64-member body that serves as the governing board of the state party, voted 40-20 to approve the resolution supporting the in-person gathering. Thursday’s vote comes as the state grapples with a surge of coronavirus cases, with Houston serving as one of the country’s hot spots for the virus.
2020 Election
Ron DeSantis threw temper tantrum after Trump hired strategist he ‘exiled’ from Florida GOP: report
On Friday, Politico reported that President Donald Trump has brought back longtime Florida Republican strategist Susie Wiles to try to save his electoral chances in the critical swing state — and that Gov. Ron DeSantis, who worked to cast her out of power in the Florida GOP, is enraged by the move.
"Trump’s decision to reinstate Susie Wiles to his campaign’s good inner circle follows months of behind-the-scenes efforts to bring her back after she was exiled at the demand of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had her cast out of the president’s good graces in September," reported Gary Fineout and Marc Caputo, and it "comes as polls show Trump trailing Democrat Joe Biden in Trump's adopted home state. Trump won Florida four years ago by less than 113,000 votes and a loss in the battleground would likely doom his reelection effort."
2020 Election
Mike Pence calls his wife ‘mother’ — and just referred to Trump as ‘my father’
Mike Pence raised eyebrows on Friday when he sent a campaign message referring to President Donald Trump as "my father."
"We need you right now," Pence wrote in a campaign ad. "It's going to take EVERY Patriot stepping up if we want to CRUSH Sleepy Joe's dreams of turning America into a BIG GOVERNMENT SOCIALIST Nation."
"I convinced my father to give you another chance, which is why he's decided to EXTEND your PERSONAL 500%-MATCH OFFER FOR 1 MORE HOUR," Pence wrote.
NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny posted a screengrab of the advertisement.
Zadrozny also offered a theory that language could've have resulted from a copy and paste error with language from an ad that was meant to come from one of Trump's children.