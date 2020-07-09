Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump tells Fox News the ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on Fifth Avenue is like he’s being ‘prosecuted’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump appeared to reveal another quid pro quo during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell pointed it out during an interview with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“I was very nice to Mayor de Blasio. I got him ventilators when he needed them… I got him the gowns. I got him the masks. I got him everything. Then he throws a big Black Lives Matter sign right down in the middle of Fifth Avenue. I was so good to him and to Gov. Cuomo, like nobody’s ever been good. And then all you end up doing out of that place is getting prosecuted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He went on to call New York City a hellhole.

Sending personal protective equipment from the federal stockpile and the federal government coming to the aid of Americans in a pandemic does not typically mean that he, as the leader of the country, would get something in return like blind loyalty.

At the same time, the president appears to believe that a “Black Lives Matter” sign is some kind of prosecution of him. It was something Harris keyed in on, saying that BLM has nothing to do with Trump.

“I think we’ve been talking about, for about four years, the various forms of narcissism,” said Harris. “Black Lives Matter is not about Donald Trump. It’s about Black lives that do matter.”

See the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump tells Fox News the ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on Fifth Avenue is like he’s being ‘prosecuted’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appeared to reveal another quid pro quo during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell pointed it out during an interview with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

"I was very nice to Mayor de Blasio. I got him ventilators when he needed them... I got him the gowns. I got him the masks. I got him everything. Then he throws a big Black Lives Matter sign right down in the middle of Fifth Avenue. I was so good to him and to Gov. Cuomo, like nobody's ever been good. And then all you end up doing out of that place is getting prosecuted."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow details all of the places the Trump-Pence COVID-19 ‘road show’ has spread the coronavirus

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's COVID-19 Road Show is off to another super-spreading extravaganza this weekend as the campaign heads to New Hampshire.

During her final commentary Thursday, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow recalled that Tulsa, Oklahoma did everything they could to try and keep people safe while waiting for the Trump rally and during the event. The Bank of Oklahoma Center, where the rally was held, purchased stickers that said not to sit on specific seats to keep people physically distant. Trump's team told the BOK Center to remove them.

"It was the most space anywhere in America since the coronavirus crisis began," said Maddow.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump brags doctors were ‘surprised’ he could pass a cognitive test

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he has taken a cognitive test and passed with flying colors. Bragging about it, however, he let it slip that the doctors didn't have much faith in him.

The comment came as Hannity asked Trump about former Vice President Joe Biden's comment that he has "cognitive tests" all the time. Biden was referencing that he must deal with serious and complex issues frequently and that those things take a cognitive aptitude that he doesn't believe the current president has.

Trump dismissed Biden's comments saying that Biden "meant" that he gets tested for the coronavirus all the time. Biden did address that and said that he hasn't wanted to be tested because he doesn't want to take someone else's place in line that truly needs a test. Trump has mocked Biden for staying inside under quarantine.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image