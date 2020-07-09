Trump tells Fox News the ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on Fifth Avenue is like he’s being ‘prosecuted’

President Donald Trump appeared to reveal another quid pro quo during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell pointed it out during an interview with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

“I was very nice to Mayor de Blasio. I got him ventilators when he needed them… I got him the gowns. I got him the masks. I got him everything. Then he throws a big Black Lives Matter sign right down in the middle of Fifth Avenue. I was so good to him and to Gov. Cuomo, like nobody’s ever been good. And then all you end up doing out of that place is getting prosecuted.”

He went on to call New York City a hellhole.

Sending personal protective equipment from the federal stockpile and the federal government coming to the aid of Americans in a pandemic does not typically mean that he, as the leader of the country, would get something in return like blind loyalty.

At the same time, the president appears to believe that a “Black Lives Matter” sign is some kind of prosecution of him. It was something Harris keyed in on, saying that BLM has nothing to do with Trump.

“I think we’ve been talking about, for about four years, the various forms of narcissism,” said Harris. “Black Lives Matter is not about Donald Trump. It’s about Black lives that do matter.”

Kamala Harris on Trump’s tantrum over Black Lives Matter being painted in front of Trump Tower on 5th Ave: “Black Lives Matter is not about Donald Trump. It’s about Black Lives. That DO matter.” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FgsSRg3F6C — ✊🏾 ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) July 10, 2020