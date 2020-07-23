Trump tells Putin hopes to avoid US-Russia-China arms race
President Donald Trump told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday that he hopes to avoid an “expensive” US arms race with Russia and China, the White House said.
Washington and Moscow are preparing negotiations on a successor to the New START treaty capping their countries’ nuclear arsenals. However, China has so far rejected pressure from the Trump administration to join the talks, saying that its arsenal is far smaller than that of the two former Cold War foes.
In a call with Putin, Trump “reiterated his hope of avoiding an expensive three-way arms race between China, Russia, and the United States and looked forward to progress on upcoming arms control negotiations in Vienna,” a White House spokesman said.
According to the Kremlin, the two leaders confirmed the “urgency” of holding bilateral talks on “strategic stability and arms control.”
They also discussed “the situation around the Iranian nuclear program” and underlined the “need for collective action,” the Kremlin statement continued.
Trump has torn up an international agreement intended to reward Iran for allowing verification that its civilian nuclear program, which is supported by Russia, cannot be converted to military use.
According to Washington, Iran is hiding a military program to build weapons capacity.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump has inadvertently punched himself in the face with his politically-driven war on cities
On June 1, Donald Trump, the failed businessman who became president by pretending to be a successful businessman on reality TV, decided to tear-gas peaceful protesters in search of a photo op. With no apparent provocation, federal police assaulted a crowd of people staging a nonviolent protest in Lafayette Park, adjacent to the White House, unleashing tear gas on the crowd and laying into them with batons and rubber bullets. Soon it became clear why this was happening: Trump wanted his picture taken in front of St. John's Episcopal Church, and wanted a clear path to walk across the park.
COVID-19
Low-wage service workers are facing new emotional hazards in the workplace during COVID-19
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.The big idea
Low-wage service workers increasingly are facing new physical and emotional hazards in the workplace as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to interviews with workers we conducted in April. We found that in addition to being afraid and anxious about their own health and possible exposure to COVID-19 while working, these employees said dealing with unpredictable customer emotions was taking an additional toll.
The workers we spoke with reported that interactions with customers were becoming emotionally charged over issues such as mask requirements and other safety guidelines. Workers of color said they were experiencing increased racial harassment.
Breaking Banner
Trump is ‘completely confused’ about his cognitive test: medical expert
Speaking on CNN this Thursday, a medical expert addressed President Trump’s recent rant on Fox News where he bragged about his performance on a cognitive test designed to detect early signs of dementia. NYU School of Medicine’s Dr. Art Kaplan said that the test Trump took was simply to diagnose whether or not he’s mildly cognitively impaired from a disease — not to determine his intelligence.
"He's completely confused about the purpose and point of this particular quick examination," he said. "My belief is he's trying to establish himself as the stable genius that he wants us all to think that he is."