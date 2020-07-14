Trump thinks he can ‘steer around the pandemic’ — and he’s failing spectacularly: CNN analyst

On CNN Tuesday, political analyst David Chalian laid into the president for turning his latest White House press conference into a partisan attack on former Vice President Joe Biden — while almost entirely ignoring the pandemic.

“He has every right to campaign for re-election,” said Chalian. “It’s election season. He’s certainly not the first president to mention his opponent in the Rose Garden running for re-election. He certainly has the right to lay out the arguments and draw the contrast for the American people. But the willful ignoring and wanting to wish away the pandemic that is the issue of the presidential election is not serving him well.”

“He just doesn’t seem to want to grasp that or alter in some way to deal with that,” added Chalian. “He thinks he can go around the pandemic somehow. He cannot. At least, we have not seen any ability for him to try and steer around the pandemic, because it is something that is touching every American’s life in some fashion. And so he has to go through managing the pandemic, but that’s the last thing he seems to want to do.”

