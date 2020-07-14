Trump thinks he can ‘steer around the pandemic’ — and he’s failing spectacularly: CNN analyst
On CNN Tuesday, political analyst David Chalian laid into the president for turning his latest White House press conference into a partisan attack on former Vice President Joe Biden — while almost entirely ignoring the pandemic.
“He has every right to campaign for re-election,” said Chalian. “It’s election season. He’s certainly not the first president to mention his opponent in the Rose Garden running for re-election. He certainly has the right to lay out the arguments and draw the contrast for the American people. But the willful ignoring and wanting to wish away the pandemic that is the issue of the presidential election is not serving him well.”
“He just doesn’t seem to want to grasp that or alter in some way to deal with that,” added Chalian. “He thinks he can go around the pandemic somehow. He cannot. At least, we have not seen any ability for him to try and steer around the pandemic, because it is something that is touching every American’s life in some fashion. And so he has to go through managing the pandemic, but that’s the last thing he seems to want to do.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
CNN’s Wolf Blitzer quickly cuts away from Trump press conference once he begins ‘deteriorating into campaign speech’
President Donald Trump's press conference fell into a campaign rally speech on Tuesday afternoon, leading CNN to cut from coverage.
Trump began ranting about former Vice President Joe Biden's speech he made on Tuesday about using new programs and projects for a New Deal-style recovery that would repair infrastructure and modernize energy. Trump attacked Biden for being in the White House for eight years and not being able to do any of the things he's suggesting.
Trump appeared not to understand that Congress passes such bills, which is why Trump hasn't been able to accomplish many of his promises made in 2016. Instead, he falsely claimed, "well, we're doing a good job on highways." Despite a pledge, Trump has never been able to pass the infrastructure package that he promised.
CNN
‘What the hell does that mean?’ CNN’s Berman buries Tucker Carlson’s non-apology for employing racist lead writer
Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night acknowledged that his former lead writer, Blake Neff, had been let go after it was revealed that for years he had posted racist messages in a chat room under a pseudonym.
Oliver Darcy, the CNN reporter who broke the story about Neff, told hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota on Tuesday that it was notable that Carlson never said he was sorry for employing a straight-up racist to write for his show.
2020 Election
Why is the stock market soaring amid a pandemic? Because Trump thinks that may save him
Back in October 2018, the New York Times published a Pulitzer Prize-winning profile of Trump's extensive tax fraud schemes, and in the process of that reporting uncovered one of the ways Trump screwed with the financial markets. Journalists David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner reported that Trump would routinely engage in a scam known colloquially as "greenmailing." It involved Trump, along with his father, Fred, as his "wing man," exploiting the news media to pump up the price of a stock by planting rumors, devised by Trump himself, about a takeover. This would drive up the price of the stock, only for Trump to either sell or to demand "lucrative concessions from the target company to make him go away."