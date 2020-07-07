Trump threatened to disown Don Jr if he joined the military: report
On MSNBC Tuesday, Rachel Maddow reported that Mary Trump’s upcoming tell-all book claims that President Donald Trump threatened to disown his eldest son if he joined the military.
“Our Uncle Rob, Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, told us, quote, ‘any of them could be disowned at any time,'” said Maddow. “‘Donny’ — meaning Donald Trump Jr. — ‘was going to join the Army or some bullsh*t like that, and Donald and Ivana told him if he did, they’d disown him in a second.'”
“The president threatening to disown his son if he joined the military,” added Maddow. “Casts a shadow, looms a little bit over what we understand about his bizarre relationship with the military and his perception of their — their role in his administration.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘As bad as it gets’: GOP consultants have a secret admission about Trump — and a have a word of warning to ‘Lincoln Project’ Republicans
Fox News and AM talk radio are full of GOP strategists and consultants who are happy to go on the air and recite pro-Trump talking points, but it’s often the anonymous quotes in outlets outside the right-wing bubble that offer insights on what Republicans are really thinking about President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. Never Trump conservative Tim Miller interviewed nine different GOP consultants for a Rolling Stone article published this week, and they candidly discussed Trump’s chances of winning a second term.
CNN’s Anderson Cooper exposes Trump’s lies on COVID deaths: He ‘doesn’t want you to know the whole story’
On CNN Tuesday, anchor Anderson Cooper laid into President Donald Trump for his false narratives about the coronavirus pandemic.
"New modeling from the University of Washington today forecasts 208,000 people in this country may be dead of COVID-19 by Election Day," said Cooper. "Which the president still does not seem to think is all that bad. Because he is still repeating the same falsehoods as ever about testing and mortality, which fell for a while, but is once again sadly, sickeningly, ticking up."
"We have more cases because we're doing more testing," said Trump in the clip. "We have more cases. If we did half the testing, we'd have far fewer cases but people don't view it that way. What they have to view, though, is if you look at the chart, and maybe Mike has it, but we looked at it before, if you look at the chart of deaths, deaths are way down. What we want to do is get our schools open. We want to get them open quickly, beautifully in the fall."
‘The lifetime of lies and hideous behavior is finally catching up’: Trump ghostwriter Tony Schwartz
Art of the Deal ghostwriter/co-author Tony Schwartz isn't surprised by the facts included in the book about President Donald Trump by his niece. In fact, it only confirms what Schwartz said he discovered about Trump since they met.
While Schwartz said that he met Fred Trump Sr. in the late stages of Alzheimer's, he said that he learned about the elder Trump from his son, who "often acknowledged to me that [Fred Trump] was rough and tough and abusive and difficult. He wouldn't have used the word abusive because he wouldn't have been comfortable saying that, but it was the impression that I certainly took away."