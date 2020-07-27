Trump to leave Washington instead of paying respects to John Lewis: report

President Donald Trump does not have plans to pay respects to civil rights icon John Lewis, who is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the president will travel to North Carolina instead of visiting the U.S. Capitol.

Trump is expected to dispatch Vice President Mike Pence to pay respects to the late civil rights leader.

According to his schedule, Vice President Pence will pay his respects to John Lewis tonight after he gets back from Miami. The White House has declined to say whether President Trump, who is traveling to North Carolina today, will do similar. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 27, 2020