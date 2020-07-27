Trump to leave Washington instead of paying respects to John Lewis: report
President Donald Trump does not have plans to pay respects to civil rights icon John Lewis, who is the first Black lawmaker to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.
According to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the president will travel to North Carolina instead of visiting the U.S. Capitol.
Trump is expected to dispatch Vice President Mike Pence to pay respects to the late civil rights leader.
According to his schedule, Vice President Pence will pay his respects to John Lewis tonight after he gets back from Miami. The White House has declined to say whether President Trump, who is traveling to North Carolina today, will do similar.
Vice President and Mrs. Pence will travel to the Capitol to pay their respects to Rep. John Lewis this evening after the VP's trip to Miami. President Trump is traveling to North Carolina and his schedule does not include a trip to the Capitol – although that can always change.
