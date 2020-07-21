Trump to receive his ‘daily’ intelligence briefing on Wednesday — he’s golfed twice since his last one: report

The leader of the free world is scheduled to receive an intelligence briefing on Wednesday.

In a normal administration, that would not be news, as previous presidents scheduled daily briefings.

But President Donald Trump prefers watching Fox News or One America New Network to learn about the world, meaning this will be his first briefing in six days according to HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte.

BREAKING "DAILY" INTELLIGENCE BRIEFING NEWS: The president HAS one scheduled for tomorrow. It will be his first in 6 days, and just the third one in the first 22 days of July. https://t.co/zgJaQG3YTV — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) July 22, 2020

While Trump has only had three intelligence briefings in July, he’s gone to one of his golf courses seven times.

According to Trump Golf Count, Trump has golfed twice since his last briefing.