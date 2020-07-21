Quantcast
Trump to receive his 'daily' intelligence briefing on Wednesday — he's golfed twice since his last one: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The leader of the free world is scheduled to receive an intelligence briefing on Wednesday.

In a normal administration, that would not be news, as previous presidents scheduled daily briefings.

But President Donald Trump prefers watching Fox News or One America New Network to learn about the world, meaning this will be his first briefing in six days according to HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Dáte.

While Trump has only had three intelligence briefings in July, he’s gone to one of his golf courses seven times.

According to Trump Golf Count, Trump has golfed twice since his last briefing.


2020 Election

Here are the 4 worst words from Trump's press conference — and how it could've been even worse for his campaign

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O'Donnell broke down the worst part of President Donald Trump's coronavirus briefing on Tuesday."The day after The Washington Post poll showed Donald Trump a full 15 points behind, Trump tried to revive his presidential campaign in a White House briefing with reporters -- that was supposed to be about the coronavirus epidemic in the country," he explained. "What could possibly go wrong?"

"It almost could not have been a bigger disaster for Donald Trump. And I say 'almost' because, of course, it can always is a bigger disaster for Trump and the Trump campaign," he explained. "And one way it could have been a bigger disaster is if the president had gotten a question about intelligence reports saying that Russia had been paying to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan -- 14 questions and not one question about intelligence reports saying that Vladimir Putin saying that they are paying to kill troops in Afghanistan, and the president has done nothing about that,

Breaking Banner

New York vows court action if Trump deploys his DHS troops made infamous in Portland: report

Published

59 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

New York would go to court to stop Donald Trump sending federal troops to the city, its mayor said Tuesday, as the US president puts law and order at the forefront of his re-election bid.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security deployed scores of Border Patrol police and federal marshals -- many in combat fatigues -- to Portland, Oregon, to tackle anti-racism protests.

On Monday, Trump said they had done "a fantastic job" locking up "anarchists," and he threatened to deploy the military-garbed law enforcement agents to other Democrat-led cities.

He called the move necessary, even claiming Chicago was "worse than Afghanistan," but critics labelled it an election year political stunt.

Breaking Banner

Nurses display 162 pairs of white shoes at the Capitol to symbolize their colleagues killed by COVID-19

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

A nurses' union placed 164 sets of white shoes outside the US Capitol on Tuesday in a tribute to their colleagues killed by coronavirus, calling on the Senate to pass a huge aid package meant to help fight the pandemic.

Two months ago "my colleagues and I stood in front of the White House surrounded by 88 pairs of shoes, each representing a nurse who had died from COVID," said Stephanie Simms, a Washington-based registered nurse.

"Today we have 164 pairs of shoes. They clearly show how this administration and this Congress has failed nurses who continue to die," said Simms, from the over 150,000-strong National Nurses United (NNU), which organized the display at the Capitol.

