Trump to resume live coronavirus briefings after promise to use White House events to campaign
President Donald Trump will resume his highly controversial coronavirus briefings, after stopping them when he suggested researchers should investigate injecting disinfectants into the human body to fight the virus.
The coronavirus task force press briefings, which will resume Tuesday and be held daily at 5 PM, were filled with lies and misinformation, and were fueled by Trump’s desire to attack reporters.
Administration officials last week said the president will continue to use White House events as campaign rallies, which he did last Tuesday in the Rose Garden.
Trump met with Republican House and Senate leaders Monday morning in the Oval Office.
President Trump says he is bringing back the coronavirus briefings, first one Tuesday ay 5pm pic.twitter.com/btQ7qGQY3h
— Steve Holland (@steveholland1) July 20, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
