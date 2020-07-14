Trump tried to create a ‘fairy tale’ of his pandemic leadership: CNN’s Acosta
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down the significance of President Donald Trump’s latest press conference.
“By and large … what you heard the president talk about is essentially what he would have talked about had he been able to give that rally in New Hampshire last weekend,” said Acosta. “He decided to have it here in the Rose Garden. When the press assembles here in the Rose Garden, we expect there to be a number of questions asked of the president. There were only three or four people called on before he raced out of here.”
“He spent much of the time, the bulk of the time that he had here for this event, attacking Joe Biden, trying to rewrite history and essentially create a fairy tale of his own handling of the coronavirus, when in fact it’s been a gross mishandling of the pandemic,” said Acosta. “Make no mistake, this wasn’t really a news conference. This was another one of those rambling, incoherent rally speeches we see the president give out on the campaign trail.”
Anderson Cooper tears into Trump for lying about coronavirus death rate: ‘This is just ludicrous’
On CNN Tuesday, anchor Anderson Cooper led his show with a searing indictment of President Donald Trump for his ongoing lies about his management of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cooper particularly took umbrage at Trump's claim, at the day's Rose Garden press conference, that "we have just about the lowest mortality rate" and only seem to have more cases because "we do tremendous testing. We have the best testing in the world."
"This is just ludicrous," said Cooper. "This is the president of the United States. More than 130,000 people dead in this country and he's continuing this ridiculous lie, it's nonsensical. It defies any belief. We shouldn't be surprised because this is what he does. This is one of president's favorite lies. The United States is not the best or close to it in deaths — it's the seventh-worst in the world. The testing doesn't discover them. According to Redfield and others, the cases we know about are probably far underestimating the actual spread of this virus."
Trump thinks he can ‘steer around the pandemic’ — and he’s failing spectacularly: CNN analyst
On CNN Tuesday, political analyst David Chalian laid into the president for turning his latest White House press conference into a partisan attack on former Vice President Joe Biden — while almost entirely ignoring the pandemic.
"He has every right to campaign for re-election," said Chalian. "It's election season. He's certainly not the first president to mention his opponent in the Rose Garden running for re-election. He certainly has the right to lay out the arguments and draw the contrast for the American people. But the willful ignoring and wanting to wish away the pandemic that is the issue of the presidential election is not serving him well."