Trump tried to create a ‘fairy tale’ of his pandemic leadership: CNN’s Acosta

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta broke down the significance of President Donald Trump’s latest press conference.

“By and large … what you heard the president talk about is essentially what he would have talked about had he been able to give that rally in New Hampshire last weekend,” said Acosta. “He decided to have it here in the Rose Garden. When the press assembles here in the Rose Garden, we expect there to be a number of questions asked of the president. There were only three or four people called on before he raced out of here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He spent much of the time, the bulk of the time that he had here for this event, attacking Joe Biden, trying to rewrite history and essentially create a fairy tale of his own handling of the coronavirus, when in fact it’s been a gross mishandling of the pandemic,” said Acosta. “Make no mistake, this wasn’t really a news conference. This was another one of those rambling, incoherent rally speeches we see the president give out on the campaign trail.”

Watch below: