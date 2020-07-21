Trump triggers outrage for giving best wishes to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking accomplice

At Tuesday’s coronavirus news conference, President Donald Trump was asked to comment on Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite arrested as an alleged accomplice to deceased wealth manager Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking operation. He replied, “I wish her well.”

Commenters on social media were not impressed with this response.

Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: "I wish her well." Here is what the DOJ says about her: pic.twitter.com/VDfHDdbHnY — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) July 21, 2020

To be fair, offering well wishes to someone who was charged for sex trafficking is a new tone of sorts. — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 21, 2020

tRump was asked about Ghislaine Maxwell and her case at his press press conference. His reply was he wished her well. This is a woman who is accused of sex trafficking minors. — Leane67 (@Leane671) July 21, 2020

Q Anon has believed for years and years that Trump will expose an “elitist” ring of child traffickers. Welp. He just wished Maxwell “well”. Over to the Q followers for comment… — Nathaniel O’Dell #BlackLivesMatter (@ODell_Nathaniel) July 21, 2020

I’m hoping Trump elaborates and calls Ghislaine Maxwell “a great lady, very classy.” — Glenn Kenny (@Glenn__Kenny) July 21, 2020

Trump just sent well wishes to Jeffrey Epstein’s madame/partner in crime Ghislaine Maxwell from the WH podium. BEYOND DEPLORABLE, yet unsurprising. Is he worried she’ll spill his secrets? — Meghan Schneider (@meghanloisann) July 21, 2020

If you're going to write an article about Trump's Maxwell comments, please don't tiptoe around the fact that he's been credibly accused by these victims, there is video and photo evidence of his relationship with both Maxwell and Epstein, and this is more than just a gaffe. — Caitlin Legacki 🤦🏼‍♀️ (@caitleg) July 21, 2020

Ghislaine Maxwell is charged with enticement of minors and sex trafficking. trump just wished her well. yea, these campaign event "covid" press conferences are a great idea. keep going. — Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) July 21, 2020

