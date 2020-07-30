Trump tweet blindsides his own staff and fellow Republicans: ‘It’s starting to look like he doesn’t even want to win’

After suggesting in a tweet this Thursday that he’s open to delaying the 2020 election, President Trump is being met with pushback from both Democrats and Republicans.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
As Reuters points out, Trump’s tweet came without warning and surprised some White House staffers, including some Republicans who rejected the idea.
“Never in the history of the federal elections have we ever not held an election and we should go forward with our election,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
According to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), “Delaying the election probably wouldn’t be a good idea.”
A Republican source close to the White House speaking to Reuters said that the tweet shows Trump “just can’t help himself.”
“This is starting to look like a real campaign, and then he does this,” the source said. “It’s awful. It’s starting to look like he doesn’t even want to win.”
