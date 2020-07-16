Quantcast
Trump uses ‘barely veiled and very dated racial code’ about the suburbs at White House rally: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump had an event with GOP governors at the White House on Thursday that was themed very similar to his campaign rallies.

Despite being at the White House, Trump spend a large portion of time attacking Democrats and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The suburb destruction will end with us,” Trump argued.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale described Trump’s comments as “barely veiled racial code.”

Alex Burns of The New York Times said the comments were a “barely veiled and very dated racial code.”

Here’s what others were saying about Trump’s comments:

Now Georgia’s GOP governor is suing Atlanta’s mayor to stop any coronavirus mask mandates

Published

31 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, for moving ahead with a citywide face mask requirement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Kemp had issued an executive order nullifying mask requirements at the municipal level. However, Bottoms refused to back down, daring the governor to take her to court over public health.

BREAKING: Governor Kemp has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council following her efforts to require face masks in public places during the pandemic. Here are a couple pages of the 124 page complaint. pic.twitter.com/sT26IayeNZ

California man arrested after allegedly pulling a loaded gun at Black Lives Matter mural

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Sacramento Bee reported that a man in Martinez, California was arrested after bystanders said he allegedly yelled "All lives matter!" out his car window while driving past a Black Lives Matter mural — then got out and brandished a loaded gun.

"Joseph Osuna was charged with two felonies — 'unlawful firearm activity and possessing a firearm not registered to the owner,' according to Bay Area News Group, citing district attorney spokesman Scott Alonso. Osuna also faces a misdemeanor charge for 'allegedly exhibiting a concealed weapon,' according to the publication," reported Summer Lin. "Osuna was arrested on July 5 after witnesses said he yelled 'All lives matter' while driving past the BLM mural painted outside Justice Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, CBS San Francisco reported. Osuna, 30, is accused of getting out of the car and pointing a loaded gun at a bystander, the outlet reported."

WATCH: Trump’s niece tells Maddow about Trump using the n-word and anti-Semitic slurs

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's niece discussed his racism during a Thursday interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

The book is titled, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man.

"Mary Trump's tell-all book had sold a staggering 950,000 copies by the end of its first day on sale, publisher Simon & Schuster said Thursday," CNN reported Thursday. "That figure, which included pre-sales, as well as e-books and audiobooks, is a new record for Simon & Schuster, the company said."

Continue Reading
 
 
