Trump uses ‘barely veiled and very dated racial code’ about the suburbs at White House rally: report

President Donald Trump had an event with GOP governors at the White House on Thursday that was themed very similar to his campaign rallies.

Despite being at the White House, Trump spend a large portion of time attacking Democrats and former Vice President Joe Biden.

“The suburb destruction will end with us,” Trump argued.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale described Trump’s comments as “barely veiled racial code.”

Trump, denouncing an Obama-era rule meant to combat racial segregation in housing, says, "The suburb destruction will end with us." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 16, 2020

Alex Burns of The New York Times said the comments were a “barely veiled and very dated racial code.”

the GOP's suburban disaster is heavily shaped by a revolt among educated whites, but many of those communities were already far more diverse and culturally tolerant than the suburbs as someone of Trump's generation would have experienced them for most of his life — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) July 16, 2020

Here’s what others were saying about Trump’s comments:

Between this and his love for the Confederacy, we're like 2 weeks away from Trump burning crosses on the White House lawn. https://t.co/tF2PoR1bHy — “Zack” Hunt (@ZaackHunt) July 16, 2020

He doesn't love dogs but he sure loves dog whistles. https://t.co/wfuSJJIu5s — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) July 16, 2020

Trump advisor: “Sir, you’re losing suburban women and college-educated people big-time. we have some ideas that will try to get them back…" Trump: “Democrats will abolish the suburbs" https://t.co/EeBPbvU89e — Aki Peritz (@AkiPeritz) July 16, 2020

Trump just explicitly linked police reform to "the end of the suburbs — suburbia!" Starts talking about a plan "to protect the suburbs from being obliterated by Washington Democrats." Unbelievable. Claims: "They don't think anybody should go to prison." — Sara B. (@sara_bee) July 16, 2020

Some context for Trump's extended remarks now on Biden's threat to the suburbs https://t.co/un43d7FzIT via @nbcnews — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) July 16, 2020

Desegregation will destroy the suburbs, says the life long racist. https://t.co/LGlxY8l8Ht — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) July 16, 2020

Trump playing the racist card from the White House.

Doubling-down in his mind. https://t.co/1vlow8OG3h — RR Seattle (@RRalstonAgile) July 16, 2020

