Trump wants a fundraiser at his Doral resort. A storm and COVID could be problems
MIAMI — President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Miami this weekend to hold a fundraiser at his own golf resort at a time when hotel ballrooms and restaurants are closed and masks are required at outdoor public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.A tropical storm is also on the horizon.An invitation to the Saturday fundraiser obtained by the Miami Herald lists the location as Trump National Doral Miami. Donors who contribute $5,600 receive one ticket to a reception. Donors who give or raise $35,000 purchase two tickets and a photo, presumably with the president. A $100,000 …
COVID-19
Brazil first lady tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil's first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, the government said, after her husband spent two weeks in quarantine with it.
The announcement came five days after President Jair Bolsonaro said he was over his illness and resumed his normal work routine.
Michelle Bolsonaro, 38, "is in good health and will follow all established protocols," the president's office said.
"The first lady is being treated by the presidential medical team," it added.
Bolsonaro, 65, has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic as Brazil has surged to become the country with the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the world, after the United States: more than 2.5 million and 90,000, respectively.
Breaking Banner
Lincoln Project co-founder says if Trump loses he’ll ditch Biden’s inauguration and regard it as ‘illegitimate’
Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt unleashed on President Donald Trump hours after the president tweeted a question about postponing the November election. While many have speculated that the tweet was merely an attempt to distract from the massive economic downfall it only served to highlight both stories among the media.
Speaking to MSNBC's Brian Williams and Nicolle Wallace on Thursday, Schmidt explained that Trump's plot is to sow enough chaos that he'll be able to steal the election. If he loses, Schmidt said he doesn't anticipate Trump showing up at any of the events that involve a peaceful transition of power.
2020 Election
Pence involved in minor crash with dump truck while campaigning in Pennsylvania
Vice President Mike Pence was involved in a “minor fender bender” with a dump truck while en route to a campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Thursday, according to a White House pool report.Pence, traveling by a Trump campaign bus, did not appear to have been injured in the crash, which occurred at a “very sharp curve” in rural Allegheny County, according to the report.The campaign bus did not have any visible damages, though the dump truck’s driver side was “beat up,” the report said.The vice president then switched into a limousine and kept traveling toward a campaign rally in Greensburg.But tha... (more…)