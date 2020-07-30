Trump wants a fundraiser at his Doral resort. A storm and COVID could be problems

Brazil's first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, the government said, after her husband spent two weeks in quarantine with it.

The announcement came five days after President Jair Bolsonaro said he was over his illness and resumed his normal work routine.

Michelle Bolsonaro, 38, "is in good health and will follow all established protocols," the president's office said.

"The first lady is being treated by the presidential medical team," it added.

Bolsonaro, 65, has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic as Brazil has surged to become the country with the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the world, after the United States: more than 2.5 million and 90,000, respectively.