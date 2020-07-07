Quantcast
Trump was a proponent of ‘cancel culture’ before he was against it: CNN reporter

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Trump has declared himself to be a champion against the “cancel culture” phenomenon, railing against it as a tactic utilized by the left to silence conservative voices and crack down on dissent, but according to Daniel Dale writing for CNN this Tuesday, Trump has employed those very same tactics throughout his public life.

Dale compiled a lengthy list of examples, which includes:

November 2012: Trump suggests the firing of then-MSNBC host Chris Matthews for saying, on the night of Obama’s victory, that he was “so glad” Hurricane Sandy had occurred, because of its political impact.

March 2013: Trump says, “Everyone should cancel HBO until they fire low life dummy Bill Maher! Get going now and feel good about yourself!”

July 2015: Trump calls for a boycott of Macy’s after Macy’s discontinued its business dealings with him over those same comments about people from Mexico. Trump also tweets “Great” when someone tells him that people are canceling their Macy’s credit cards.

December 2015: Trump calls for the firing of then-CBS News journalist Sopan Deb and NBC/MSNBC journalist Katy Tur over reporting he disputed about how he handled protesters during a rally speech.

November 2017: Trump calls for a boycott of CNN.

June 2019: Trump suggests people stop “using or subscribing” to AT&T to pressure the company to make changes at CNN, which it owns.

January 2020: Trump says The New York Times should fire columnist Paul Krugman, a winner of the Nobel Prize in economics, for having incorrectly predicted a global recession after Trump’s victory in 2016.

Dale listed 30 examples for his piece. See the full list over at CNN.

