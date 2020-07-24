Trump was ‘fuming’ after Defense Secretary Esper’s de facto ban on Confederate flags: report

According to sources close to the matter speaking to CNN, President Trump lashed out after Defense Secretary Mark Esper issued a directive that essentially banned the display of the Confederate flag on U.S. military bases.

“According to two people familiar with his reaction, Trump was fuming over Esper’s carefully worded memo that did not mention the flag by name, but effectively banned it from being flown on military installations by not naming it,” CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

As CNN points out, Trump has expressed support for people who choose to fly the Confederate flag. Esper’s move is apparently the latest downturn in his relationship with Trump that has “significantly deteriorated in recent months.”