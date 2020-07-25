Trump won’t survive exodus of Republicans fleeing him before the election: Rick Wilson
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Weekends,” Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson, an outspoken Never Trumper, said the president is on track to lose support from GOP voters — and so is the entire party.
“Do you think this general lack of decency from this president is the breaking point where some Republicans are saying, look, I may agree with some of his policies, but I can’t stomach this anymore?” asked anchor Alex Witt.
“Sure,” said Wilson. “You know, in 2016, Alex, there were a lot of Republicans who said, ‘I just can’t vote for Hillary.’ There had been a 30-year campaign run against her essentially to make her this mythological monster in the eyes of Republicans and they said, ‘I don’t love Trump but I can’t vote for her.’ This is a different landscape now because they’ve seen that Donald Trump is a fundamentally amoral, corrupt, indecent and loathsome human being.”
“Is it the majority of Republicans, no,” added Wilson. “But he can’t afford to lose even 3 percent or 4 percent of the Republican base or he’ll go down this fall … there are a lot of Republicans, and it’s a growing number of Republicans and conservatives and independent-leaning conservatives, who are done. They’ve had enough. They are not going to be a party to this man’s absolute failure and his absolute low — the low characters surrounding him. They’re just done.”
Wilson added that this rejection will hurt the entire GOP.
“The Republican Party, as it is comprised right now, is a nationalist, populist party. It is not worth reviving,” said Wilson. “Do we need a center-right party? We absolutely do. Is Donald Trump’s party going to be that? Absolutely not. People who empowered him have to answer to this in the end. In politics, pain is the only teacher. The pain they’ll suffer from having legislative defeats will be the thing that shows where the bill came due.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
Trump behaves like an adult for several minutes — and pundits cheer his ‘shift in tone’
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
Last week, as the US passed 140,000 deaths from Covid-19, Donald Trump's aides convinced their boss that it would be in his best interest to signal to the American public that he was taking the pandemic seriously. So he held a "Coronavirus Task Force briefing," solo--sans infectious disease experts--and read haltingly from a prepared statement. After lavishing praise on himself for the great job he'd done containing the outbreak, and lying repeatedly about how this country has managed the crisis compared with others, Trump acknowledged that things would likely get worse before they got better and urged people to wear a mask, "whether you like the mask or not."
2020 Election
Trump’s new excuse for attacking protesters is a ‘rambling mess’: Ex-RNC official
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller said an interview the Donald Trump took part in with the founder of Barstool Sports on Thursday showed a president whose answers were nothing less than incoherent and out of touch with reality.
Describing Barstool Sports as "a sports blog and podcast network tailored to the frat-bro demographic," Miller explained that president was served up softball questions by Dave Portnoy and managed to whiff badly when given a chance to moderate his attacks on Black Lives Matter protesters by someone who is not exactly in their corner himself.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s ‘death cult’ would rather die from COVID-19 than admit he lied to them: conservative
On Saturday, writing for USA TODAY, conservative Naval War College Professor Tom Nichols laid into supporters of President Donald Trump who have politicized public health and refused to wear masks, calling them a "death cult."
"We long ago became a narcissistic nation whose citizens believe they can become competent in almost any subject by watching enough television and spending enough time on the internet. But I was certain that a true national crisis — a war, a depression, or yes, a pandemic — would snap people back to reality," wrote Nichols. "I was wrong to be so optimistic."