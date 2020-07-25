Trump won’t survive exodus of Republicans fleeing him before the election: Rick Wilson

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Weekends,” Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson, an outspoken Never Trumper, said the president is on track to lose support from GOP voters — and so is the entire party.

“Do you think this general lack of decency from this president is the breaking point where some Republicans are saying, look, I may agree with some of his policies, but I can’t stomach this anymore?” asked anchor Alex Witt.

“Sure,” said Wilson. “You know, in 2016, Alex, there were a lot of Republicans who said, ‘I just can’t vote for Hillary.’ There had been a 30-year campaign run against her essentially to make her this mythological monster in the eyes of Republicans and they said, ‘I don’t love Trump but I can’t vote for her.’ This is a different landscape now because they’ve seen that Donald Trump is a fundamentally amoral, corrupt, indecent and loathsome human being.”

“Is it the majority of Republicans, no,” added Wilson. “But he can’t afford to lose even 3 percent or 4 percent of the Republican base or he’ll go down this fall … there are a lot of Republicans, and it’s a growing number of Republicans and conservatives and independent-leaning conservatives, who are done. They’ve had enough. They are not going to be a party to this man’s absolute failure and his absolute low — the low characters surrounding him. They’re just done.”

Wilson added that this rejection will hurt the entire GOP.

“The Republican Party, as it is comprised right now, is a nationalist, populist party. It is not worth reviving,” said Wilson. “Do we need a center-right party? We absolutely do. Is Donald Trump’s party going to be that? Absolutely not. People who empowered him have to answer to this in the end. In politics, pain is the only teacher. The pain they’ll suffer from having legislative defeats will be the thing that shows where the bill came due.”

