Trump wouldn't let Dr. Birx come inside for the briefing: 'Dr. Birx is outside'

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump revealed that Dr. Deborah Birx, who wasn’t at the coronavirus task force press briefing on Tuesday, was actually “outside.”

The president was asked why there were no members of the task force or any experts appearing with Trump on Tuesday, but all Trump replied was that Birx was outside.

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper an hour earlier, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he wouldn’t be there because he wasn’t asked to be. He noted that it is up to the White House to ask him if they want him to participate in the briefing.

Trump never clarified why he was alone at the podium.

See the video below:


