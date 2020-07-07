Quantcast
Trump’s ability to ‘create distractions’ is ‘right out of’ the ‘authoritarian playbook’: Former CIA director

Published

1 min ago

on

When former CIA Director John O. Brennan appeared on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” on Monday night, July 6, host Lawrence O’Donnell asked him some very provocative questions: does Brennan see any similarity between the “propaganda style” of the Trump White House and some of the “authoritarian regimes” he has “studied around the world” — and does the Trump White House try to create “distractions” in a manner typical of such regimes? Brennan, without hesitation, responded that the parallels are impossible to miss.

“I have seen, observed this type of behavior in authoritarian leaders around the world for many, many years,” the 64-year-old Brennan told O’Donnell. “This is taken right out of the authoritarian’s playbook, which is that you try to create a distraction from the challenges and problems that you face on the domestic front. And sometimes, you point to other domestic issues, or you point to external enemies. And I think Donald Trump has had a history now — over the last three and half years — of being, unfortunately, masterful as far as trying to distract attention from the issues and the problems, many of which he has created or made worse.”

Brennan added, “Donald Trump is not only unable to address these issues, but just focuses on what he can do — what other new, shiny object he can throw in front of his base and the American public as a way to distract from those issues that really are challenging our safety, our security, and these days, our health.”

During the interview, O’Donnell also brought up allegations within the United States’ intelligence community that Russian government officials offered a bounty to Islamist Taliban fighters in Afghanistan if they would kill U.S. troops. And Brennan told the MSNBC host, “This intelligence appears to be very credible. That’s why it’s incumbent upon the White House, the National Security Council, the national security adviser to do everything possible to mitigate the threat to our troops.”


2020 Election

‘You do what you do’: Trump says flying the Confederate flag is ‘freedom of speech’

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

President Donald Trump argued on Tuesday that NASCAR fans should be able to bring their Confederate flags to races even though the organization has banned the symbol.

In an interview, NexStarDC's Jessi Turnure asked the president about a recent tweet that appeared to be critical of NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag.

"I was just talking about the fact that that NASCAR chose to go a certain way and that's going to be up to them," Trump explained. "That is up to them. I'm very friendly with NASCAR. I know the people there. I know drivers. I know a lot of them."

"But I view it as freedom of speech," he added. "It's freedom of speech. You do what you do. It's freedom of speech. And NASCAR can do whatever they want and they've chosen to go a certain way and other people chose to go a different route. But it's freedom of speech."

Breaking Banner

Mary Trump reveals shockingly cheap Christmas gifts from Trump and ex-wife Ivana

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Among the many bizarre and telling revelations in Mary Trump's forthcoming family tell-all is an anecdote about a Christmas gift from her uncle and his former wife.

President Donald Trump and his family members have unsuccessfully tried to block his niece's memoir, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” but excerpts are already coming out ahead of the book's July 14 publication.

2020 Election

‘Ironic if Donald’s SATs were taken by someone in Kenya’: Internet piles on Trump over charge he cheated to get into college

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

According to the bombshell new book about Donald Trump, penned by his niece Mary, the president got a boost to getting onto college by paying someone else to take his SATs.

In her book, "Too Much and Never Enough," the daughter of one of the president's brothers wrote that, "Donald Trump paid someone to take a precollegiate test, the SAT, on his behalf. The high score the proxy earned for him, Ms. Trump adds, helped the young Mr. Trump to later gain admittance as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school," according to the New York Times.

