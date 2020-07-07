Quantcast
Trump’s allies privately admit he is in serious trouble for refusing to take COVID-19 seriously: op-ed

Published

6 mins ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, Greg Sargent says that in private, Republicans are growingly skeptical of President Trump’s contention that the U.S. economy will roar back to recovery once lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

Now that Trump allies and top Republicans are starting to realize that masks play a huge role in containing the virus, White House officials are discussing taking a more proactive stance on masks.

“This is not just an admission that Trump’s depraved refusal to take the coronavirus seriously continues undermining his reelection hopes,” Sargent writes. “It’s also an admission that the story Trump has been telling about our current moment has it entirely backward.”

“In short, Trump’s allies are admitting what numerous experts have said for months: That in order to seriously get back on track to economic recovery, we have to tame the virus first. And they’re admitting that this is a key reason he’s in trouble,” Sargent continues.

Trump’s propagandists have worked hard to keep the “mythology” of a magical economic recovery alive, Sargent writes. Yet it’s “plainly obvious” that Trump’s refusal to accept the fact that we can’t roar back economically until the virus is tamed is “also a big reason his reelection is in trouble,” according to Sargent.

Read his full op-ed over at The Washington Post.


Trump and Obama have one surprising thing in common — according to new research

Published

1 min ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Six months have passed since Donald Trump entered the Oval Office.

His administration remains deeply understaffed. His legislative agenda is stymied. He has been active in issuing executive orders, but many are toothless, others are only in the early stages of undoing Obama policies and some are tied up in the courts. So far, Trump’s leadership has mostly been defined by his rhetoric.

Pence aide Katie Miller says she was emotionally unaffected by seeing family separations

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Katie Miller, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, says she was sent to the border to see family separations in a bid to make her "more compassionate" — but "it didn't work," according to a new book.

This article was originally published at Salon

