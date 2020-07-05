Trump’s angry words, virus darken US July 4th weekend
Washington (AFP) – The United States marked an unusually somber Independence Day on Saturday, with President Donald Trump bashing domestic opponents and China — but praising the country’s coronavirus response, despite a record surge in cases.Across the country, virus fears dampened or nixed Main Street parades, backyard barbecues and family reunions on a day when Americans typically celebrate their 1776 declaration of independence from Britain.Instead of adopting a unifying tone, Trump — facing a tough re-election and eager to mobilize his political base — railed against protesters demandin…
Woman falls to death in Grand Canyon while hiking, park says
An Arizona woman hiking in the Grand Canyon fell to her death Friday afternoon, park officials said.Maria Salgado Lopez, 59, was hiking off-trail and taking photographs along the canyon’s south rim when she accidentally stepped off the edge, according to a news release from the park.Lopez fell about 100 feet to her death, the release said. Park rangers recovered her body later that afternoon.The National Park Service and the local county medical examiner are investigating the incident.It’s the second death in the Canyon in the past two weeks. On June 24, 49-year-old Catherine Houe of Californi... (more…)
GOP powerbroker left Texas governor a voicemail requesting National Guard ‘shoot to kill’ rioters
""Kill 'em." Houston GOP powerbroker Steve Hotze left Greg Abbott a voicemail requesting National Guard "shoot to kill" rioters" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
In the days after George Floyd's death in police custody in Minneapolis last month, as massive protests against police brutality spread across Texas and other states, conservative power broker Steve Hotze of Houston called Gov. Greg Abbott's chief of staff to pass along a message.
Independence Day marked by division on the streets of Washington
Demonstrators chanting "Black Lives Matter" exchange words with activists waving pro-Trump signs outside a fortified White House: America's Independence Day was marked in Washington on Saturday by confrontation and disunity.
As it struggles to contain the coronavirus and reckons with waves of protesters demanding racial justice, the United States is deeply polarized, with the gulf seemingly insurmountable on a day usually marking patriotism and unity.
The one thing people outside the White House -- surrounded by an imposing police cordon -- and on the nearby National Mall seemed to be able to agree on was that this was not where they wanted America be.