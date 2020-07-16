Trump’s campaign app is gobbling up personal information: report

President Trump’s campaign app swoops up significantly more data about the American people than the app for Biden’s campaign, CBS News reports.
“The app requests access to significantly more information from each user’s phone than Joe Biden’s, and is on as many as 1.4 million devices, compared to 64,000 for Biden, according to figures provided to CBS News by Apptopia,” the report states. “And the data collected from Trump’s app can be poured into an information ecosystem designed to replace the Facebook features – since disabled – that made the 2016 Cambridge Analytica scandal possible, according to a former executive for the firm that developed the app.”
When you download either “The Official Trump 2020 App” or the “Team Joe App,” you immediately are handing over your contacts once you click “OK.” According to CBS News, the campaigns are not legally required to ask permission from your contacts to access their data.
“With 1.4 million downloads, that could result in tens of millions, maybe a hundred million plus, phone numbers,” CEO of Apptopia Eliran Sapir said.
Read the full report over at CBS News.
