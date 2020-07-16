Quantcast
Trump’s campaign app is gobbling up personal information: report

1 min ago

President Trump’s campaign app swoops up significantly more data about the American people than the app for Biden’s campaign, CBS News reports.

“The app requests access to significantly more information from each user’s phone than Joe Biden’s, and is on as many as 1.4 million devices, compared to 64,000 for Biden, according to figures provided to CBS News by Apptopia,” the report states. “And the data collected from Trump’s app can be poured into an information ecosystem designed to replace the Facebook features – since disabled – that made the 2016 Cambridge Analytica scandal possible, according to a former executive for the firm that developed the app.”

When you download either “The Official Trump 2020 App” or the “Team Joe App,” you immediately are handing over your contacts once you click “OK.” According to CBS News, the campaigns are not legally required to ask permission from your contacts to access their data.

“With 1.4 million downloads, that could result in tens of millions, maybe a hundred million plus, phone numbers,” CEO of Apptopia Eliran Sapir said.

Read the full report over at CBS News.


Anti-maskers chanting ‘USA’ attack Black pastor seeking reparations for Tulsa race massacre

13 mins ago

July 16, 2020

A group of anti-mask protesters attacked a Black pastor during his weekly demonstration seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa race massacre.

Rev. Robert Turner, pastor of Vernon AME Church, has protested outside City Hall each Wednesday since September 2018, but this week his demonstration was disrupted by a group intending to protest Tulsa's newly enacted mask mandate, reported Tulsa World.

Man spits on grocery store worker who asked him to wear a mask — and immediately gets hit in the face: police

38 mins ago

July 16, 2020

A tourist staying in Puerto Rico allegedly spit on a grocery store employee who asked him to put on his face mask -- and then wound up getting hit right in the face.

Univision reports that police say a man named William Martin Drew went to an Econo grocery store in Rincón, Puerto Rico on Tuesday night while wearing a mask that was dangling around his neck and not covering his face.

When an employee asked the man to put it on, police say the man became aggressive and spat on him -- after which he got hit in the face by a security guard.

‘Could’ve had Stacey Abrams’: Outrage erupts as ‘pro-virus’ Georgia governor kills mask mandates

53 mins ago

July 16, 2020

Welcome to Georgia, the state that ranks eighth in population but fourth in new COVID-19 cases.

As the coronavirus spreads across the Peach State, Republican Governor Brian Kemp on Wednesday issued an executive order banning all cities and town from requiring face masks to be worn. Curiously, the directive came just hours after he met with President Donald Trump.

That means at least 15 cities currently requiring face masks now have to rescind those orders.

Face masks have proven to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which is unchecked in the United States, but under control in many other countries across the globe.

