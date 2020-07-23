Quantcast
Trump’s candidate briefings in 2016 were conducted by FBI agents working on the Russia probe: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a document declassified by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Trump’s intelligence briefings as a presidential candidate in 2016 were conducted by FBI agents who were working on the Russia investigation, Politico reported on Thursday.

“The agents’ decision to monitor the briefing appeared aimed at gleaning information from Trump’s close adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, who attended the briefing with Trump, and then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who was Trump’s transition team leader at the time,” reported Kyle Cheney and Andrew Desidiero. “Flynn was codenamed ‘Crossfire Razor’ by investigators, and the document heading includes a reference to his case. At the time, Trump had recently secured the Republican presidential nomination.”

“The summary indicates that the agent coordinating the briefing, Joe Pientka — also one of the agents who later interviewed Flynn days after Trump’s inauguration in 2017 — paid special attention to any mentions that Trump or Flynn made of Russia,” continued the report.

Ratcliffe rendered this document to Congress as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to discredit the Russia probe.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
BUSTED: Missouri paper catches Bill Barr lying about federal sweeps of Kansas City

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

On Thursday, The Kansas City Star caught Attorney General William Barr in a lie about arrests made in Kansas City, Missouri while justifying the federal government's controversial "Operation Legend."

"When U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced Wednesday the expansion of federal anti-crime initiatives, he baffled officials in Kansas City with a single statement. 'Just to give you an idea of what’s possible, the FBI went in very strong into Kansas City and within two weeks we’ve had 200 arrests,' Barr said of apprehensions made as part of a new effort called Operation Legend," reported Luke Nozicka, Bryan Lowry, and Cortlynn Stark. "But after inquiries from The Star and pushback from local officials, a senior Justice Department official clarified Barr’s comments, saying the 200 figure included state and FBI arrests in joint operations dating back to December as part of another operation, Relentless Pursuit."

‘Not good news for the president in these polls’: Fox News breaks down how Trump is losing reelection

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday broke down how the latest polls from the network lack any good news for President Donald Trump.

"We're giving you the first look tonight at new Fox polls for several battleground states," Baier said.

"Not good news for the president in these polls," he noted.

In Pennslyvania, Trump was only receiving support for 39% of voters, while former Vice President Joe Biden was polling at 50%. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016.

"The president has lost 3 points since April," Baier noted.

In Michigan, Biden is polling at 49% while Trump is polling at 40%. Trump also carried Michigan in 2016.

‘A national humiliation’: America mocked for Trump and his ‘shaky mental state’

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's focus on defending his mental stability has been a catastrophe for America during a pandemic and economic crisis.

"Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. Sadly, I suspect I don’t need to explain what I’m referring to here. If you’re reading this, you most likely already know what these five words are: a direct quote from President Trump, who told a visibly discomfited Fox News interviewer the other night that he had aced a mental-acuity test by correctly reciting them," Susan Glasser wrote in The New Yorker.

