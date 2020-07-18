Trump’s Commerce Secretary hospitalized during economic catastrophe — but spokesperson claims it is not COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s 82-year-old Commerce Secretary has been hospitalized, according to multiple reports.

On Saturday evening, Fox News reported “Secretary Wilbur Ross resting at the hospital.”

“Sources tell FOX News Doctors are just being cautious to make sure everything is ok. Sources say it is not coronavirus related,” Fox correspondent Edward Lawrence tweeted.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond confirmed the reporting, quoting a spokesperson as saying the medical treatment is for a “minor, non-coronavirus related issues.”

Ross has served since the beginning of the Trump administration. He spent four years as the “second gentleman” of the state of New York when he was married to Betsy McCaughey, who at the time was a Democrat serving a Lieutenant Governor.

Wilbur Ross, the 82yo Commerce Sec, has been hospitalized for what a spokesperson described as "minor, non-coronavirus related issues."

