Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s Commerce Secretary hospitalized during economic catastrophe — but spokesperson claims it is not COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s 82-year-old Commerce Secretary has been hospitalized, according to multiple reports.

On Saturday evening, Fox News reported “Secretary Wilbur Ross resting at the hospital.”

“Sources tell FOX News Doctors are just being cautious to make sure everything is ok. Sources say it is not coronavirus related,” Fox correspondent Edward Lawrence tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond confirmed the reporting, quoting a spokesperson as saying the medical treatment is for a “minor, non-coronavirus related issues.”

Ross has served since the beginning of the Trump administration. He spent four years as the “second gentleman” of the state of New York when he was married to Betsy McCaughey, who at the time was a Democrat serving a Lieutenant Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump infamously put kids in cages — but Kayleigh McEnany says Democrats will ‘lock our children away’

Published

28 mins ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

The absurdity of White House statements on the 2020 presidential campaign was on full display for those watching Fox News on Saturday.

Traditionally, a White House press secretary would not risk violating federal law by talking about a partisan election, but Trump's administration has ignored the Hatch Act.

So McEnany went on Fox News to praise Trump. And while Trump's 2016 campaign relentlessly promised a border wall (paid for by Mexico), McEnany praised Trump for breaking down barriers. And while the Trump administration was criticized for crimes against humanity for his "kids in cages" scandal, McEnany said it was Democrats who "want to lock our children away."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Neo-Nazi group marches in Pennsylvania — in defiance of COVID-19 regulations

Published

59 mins ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

The Pennsylvania town of Williamsport of the scene of a neo-Nazi march on Saturday.

"Despite assurances they would not appear, approximately 15 members of National Socialist Movement (NSM), many of them armed, rallied in Williamsport’s Brandon Park Saturday afternoon," PennLive reports.

The NSM reportedly used the N-word to refer to Derek Slaughter, the town's first Black mayor.

"They made a profanity-laced racial insult at an African-American woman who went by on the street," PennLive reported. "A female member proclaimed 'God hates the gays' and led a chant against them using the 'F' word."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Israeli protesters fire pepper spray — at police — to protest Trump pal Netanyahu’s bungled response to coronavirus

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Israeli police fired water cannons to disperse anti-government protests attended by thousands on Saturday, as public anger mounts over the handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Demonstrators gathered outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem and at a park in Tel Aviv, voicing frustration over the government's response to a growing epidemic that has taken a devastating economic toll.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said officers had allowed demonstrations to take place but took action against unauthorised "disturbances," including road blockages.

Rosenfeld said protesters in Tel Aviv sprayed pepper spray at police, leading to multiple arrests.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image