Trump's decision to exclude New York from trusted traveler program driven by 'brazen' thirst for 'political retaliation': WaPo editorial

1 min ago

Back in February, New York was removed from the federal government’s trusted traveler program. But on Thursday, July 23, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security moved to reinstate New York’s access to the program. And in a scathing editorial published on July 27, the Washington Post’s editorial board slams the Trump Administration for removing New York from the program — denouncing it as one of the Administration’s “most brazen recent acts of political retaliation.”

The Post states, “The New York Times reported the government admitted in court papers filed Thursday that Homeland Security officials had made false statements about their February decision to cut off New Yorkers from the trusted traveler program, which allows prescreened Americans expedited passage through border checks when reentering the United States from abroad.”

Trump’s allies, according to the Post’s editorial board, had one thing in mind when New York was cut off from the trusted traveler program: political revenge.

“The Trump Administration had justified the cutoff by pointing to New York’s new policy of refusing to disclose driver’s license information to federal immigration authorities absent a court order,” the Post’s editorial board notes. “The Administration claimed that the state’s policy was unusual and that federal officials, therefore, could not trust the state to cooperate in the background checks needed to screen New Yorkers for the trusted traveler program. In fact, government lawyers admitted Thursday, several other states and D.C. have similar policies — which are designed to shield undocumented immigrants who obtained driver’s licenses rather than encouraging them to drive illegally. But those states’ residents were not denied access to the trusted traveler program, showing that national security was not the underlying issue.”

The Post concludes its editorial by stressing that federal policy decisions should be based on the good of the country — not partisan politics.

“Once again, the Trump Administration appears to have been caught abusing its powers to further political or personal grudges,” the Post argues. “It is scary to imagine how much more of the same would occur if the president got another four years with his hands on the levers of government.”

2020 Election

Conservative media is killing Trump's reelection campaign

2 mins ago

July 27, 2020

Even close allies of Donald Trump are flummoxed about why he hadn't grasped earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic that it was in his own best interests to "at least pantomime[] a sense of command over the crisis or convey[] compassion for the millions of Americans impacted by it," according to The Washington Post. 

Part of the answer, per the report, was "his almost pathological unwillingness to admit error." But another factor was the existence of "a positive feedback loop of overly rosy assessments and data from advisers and Fox News." Trump, a malignant narcissist, is known to lash out at aides who provide him bad news so it appears that they've fed him a steady diet of the kind of Pollyannaish stories that are a mainstay of the conservative media's coverage of the pandemic, and of his regime's response to it.

Trump is gearing up to create an 'extraordinarily dangerous crisis' that only happens in broken countries: professor

2 mins ago

July 27, 2020

According to Washington Post columnist Brian Klass, President Trump is "laying the groundwork to do something that no previous president has ever done: falsely claim that an election was fixed against him in order to discredit the vote."

Klaas writes that Trump's ongoing attempts to cast doubts in the integrity of the 2020 election challenges the "flagship event of our republic" -- namely the peaceful transfer of power that should be accepted by all candidates. "With about 100 days to go, we are careening toward an extraordinarily dangerous crisis of American democracy," he writes.

"Such crises never happen in other functioning democracies," Klaas writes. "But they happen all the time in broken countries around the world. In contentious elections from Africa to southeast Asia, incumbents who lose often refuse to accept defeat. Welcome to the club, America!"

Trump's latest crackdown is a political stunt — Democrats should impeach him again

5 mins ago

July 27, 2020

For the past week or more, many folks in media and politics, including those of us at Salon, have been accusing Donald Trump of sending federal police into Portland, Oregon — and now a bit further north in Seattle — almost entirely to stoke violence that he thinks will help him win re-election. Not that such speculation was a big reach, of course. It was plainly obvious that politics, not any real concern about "law and order," was driving Trump's decision.
