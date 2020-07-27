Trump’s dream of an RNC ‘dystopian circus’ is over: op-ed

Writing for The Week this Monday, Matthew Walther says he’s baffled by President Trump’s decision to cancel the Republican National Convention scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida, considering that it would have been the dystopian nightmare Trump dreams of.

Despite the logistical challenges of holding a convention in a state gripped by an ongoing pandemic, Trump would have loved the spectacle, Walther contends.

“Especially if, as virtually everyone expected, there were going to be protests and counter-protests, antifa teenagers dressed in parodies of Spanish Civil War militia costumes duking it out with equally stupid-looking Reddit fascists, riots, fires, looting, constant sirens,” Walther writes. “It would have been his chance to make the pitch he is convinced the American people want to hear about ‘law and order.'”

Trump will instead address his supporters “virtually in what one imagines will be the most widely viewed feedback-laden Zoom meeting of all time,” Walther writes.

