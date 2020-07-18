Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s fatal ‘catastrophic policy blunder’ on COVID-19 documented in damning New York Times exposé

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was the focus of an in-depth New York Times report published online on Saturday.

The 5,000-word exposé features five names on the byline: Michael D. Shear, Noah Weiland, Eric Lipton, Maggie Haberman and David E. Sanger.

It focuses on how decisions made in the White House in April are responsible for the surge in coronavirus cases in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each morning at 8 as the coronavirus crisis was raging in April, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, convened a small group of aides to steer the administration through what had become a public health, economic and political disaster. Seated around Mr. Meadows’s conference table and on a couch in his office down the hall from the Oval Office, they saw their immediate role as practical problem solvers,” the newspaper reported.

“But their ultimate goal was to shift responsibility for leading the fight against the pandemic from the White House to the states. They referred to this as ‘state authority handoff,’ and it was at the heart of what would become at once a catastrophic policy blunder and an attempt to escape blame for a crisis that had engulfed the country — perhaps one of the greatest failures of presidential leadership in generations,” The Times explained.

“Over a critical period beginning in mid-April, President Trump and his team convinced themselves that the outbreak was fading, that they had given state governments all the resources they needed to contain its remaining ’embers’ and that it was time to ease up on the lockdown,” the newspaper reported. “In doing so, he was ignoring warnings that the numbers would continue to drop only if social distancing was kept in place, rushing instead to restart the economy and tend to his battered re-election hopes.”

The expose focused on the fallout from the April decisions.

“The real-world consequences of Mr. Trump’s abdication of responsibility rippled across the country,” the newspaper noted. “By early June, it was clear that the White House had gotten it wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

April and May were the turning point.

“Digging into new data from Dr. Birx, they concluded the virus was in fact spreading with invisible ferocity during the weeks in May when states were opening up with Mr. Trump’s encouragement and many were all but declaring victory,” the newspaper reported. “With the benefit of hindsight, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert R. Redfield, acknowledged this week in a conversation with the Journal of the American Medical Association that administration officials — himself included — severely underestimated infections in April and May. He estimated they were missing as many as 10 cases each day for every one they were confirming.”

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ron DeSantis cuts off reporter asking about John Lewis’ death: ‘Do you have a question about the topic at hand?’

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

On Saturday, according to the Tampa Bay Times, a reporter tried to ask Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) about the passing of civil rights hero John Lewis — and was promptly rebuffed by the governor.

"We saw last night Congressman John Lewis passed away. He’s a civil rights icon," said the reporter. "You know, this is happening amidst heated conversation in this country about race, monuments, flags." And she tried to ask about a Confederate memorial in St. Augustine’s plaza.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Impeach him again

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

Let's talk about a scenario that's wildly unrealistic because of the Democratic Party's institutional culture but would probably come to pass if the GOP held the House of Representatives and a Democratic president's negligence led to over 100,000 avoidable deaths.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NY equity management firm under investigation for alleged Ponzi scheme received $1.6 million in stimulus aid: WSJ

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported that one of the businesses that received stimulus through the embattled Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was a private equity firm in New York accused of running a "Ponzi scheme."

"In New York City, the private-equity firm GPB Capital Holdings LLC is the target of several class-action lawsuits claiming that the firm operates as a Ponzi scheme," reported Cezary Podkul and Orla McCaffrey. "GPB itself has stated in a regulatory filing that it has been facing a variety of investigations, by the Securities and Exchange Commission and financial regulators in several states, including Massachusetts, which brought a civil fraud claim against the company in May."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image