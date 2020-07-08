Trump’s favorite pollster shows him getting absolutely blown out by Joe Biden

Whenever President Donald Trump has been down in the polls, he has regularly touted numbers published by Rasmussen Reports, which has usually given the president significantly better approval numbers than other pollsters.

However, the president can no longer count on Rasmussen to be his safe space, as its latest numbers show Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by ten percentage points.

“The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds Biden earning 50% support among Likely U.S. Voters to Trump’s 40%. Six percent (6%) remain undecided,” Rasmussen Reports writes. “The new survey finds Trump with 74% of the Republican vote. Biden has the support of 79% of Democrats. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, it’s Biden 48%, Trump 36%.”

Rasmussen’s new numbers are right in line with other pollsters, as the current polling average at website FiveThirtyEight gives Biden a lead of 9.7 percentage points.

Biden’s lead over Trump has grown significantly over the last month as the novel coronavirus has swept across the country and led to record numbers of daily cases.