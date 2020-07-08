Trump’s favorite pollster shows him getting absolutely blown out by Joe Biden
Whenever President Donald Trump has been down in the polls, he has regularly touted numbers published by Rasmussen Reports, which has usually given the president significantly better approval numbers than other pollsters.
However, the president can no longer count on Rasmussen to be his safe space, as its latest numbers show Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden by ten percentage points.
“The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds Biden earning 50% support among Likely U.S. Voters to Trump’s 40%. Six percent (6%) remain undecided,” Rasmussen Reports writes. “The new survey finds Trump with 74% of the Republican vote. Biden has the support of 79% of Democrats. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, it’s Biden 48%, Trump 36%.”
Rasmussen’s new numbers are right in line with other pollsters, as the current polling average at website FiveThirtyEight gives Biden a lead of 9.7 percentage points.
Biden’s lead over Trump has grown significantly over the last month as the novel coronavirus has swept across the country and led to record numbers of daily cases.
2020 Election
2020 Election
BUSTED: Trump family members encouraged supporters to vote by mail in recent robocalls
President Donald Trump has made attacking voting by mail a cornerstone of his reelection campaign, despite the fact that that president himself has regularly voted by mail in past elections.
Now CNN reports that the president's own family members have encouraged their supporters to vote by mail in robocalls recorded earlier this year.
In a robocall recorded for the special election in California's 25th congressional district, daughter-in-law Lara Trump told supporters that they "can safely and securely vote for Mike Garcia by returning your mail in ballot by May 12."
2020 Election
Trump plans to spend his second term crushing his enemies — and he doesn’t just mean immigrants and Muslims
White House officials hope Americans will grow numb to the escalating death toll and learn to accept tens of thousands of new cases a day, according to three people familiar with the White House's thinking, who requested anonymity to reveal internal deliberations. Americans will "live with the virus being a threat," in the words of one of those people, a senior administration official.