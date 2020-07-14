Trump’s former White House doctor Ronny Jackson wins GOP runoff for Congress in Texas
Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician and President Donald Trump’s onetime nominee for secretary of veterans affairs, has won his bid for the Republican nomination for a solidly red congressional seat in the Texas Panhandle.
With 100% of polling locations reporting, though some mail-in ballots will still need to be counted, Jackson held a lead of 11 percentage points over Josh Winegarner, a veteran agriculture expert and lobbyist. Jackson and Winegarner were competing for a seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, who is retiring and held the seat since 1995.
The district covers most of the Panhandle and reaches as far east as the Fort Worth suburbs.
Jackson also enjoyed the support of President Donald Trump, who campaign for Jackson as late as Monday in a telephone town hall, and the conservative group Club for Growth. Winegarner, meanwhile, ran on his local roots and his deep ties to the agriculture industry.
Trump nominated Jackson last year to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, but he withdrew from consideration amid allegations of professional misconduct, including drinking on the job and overprescribing medication. He called the accusations “completely false and fabricated.”
Jackson declared victory in a tweet Tuesday night: “I promise I WILL MAKE YOU PROUD IN CONGRESS”
Jackson is one of two prominent Republicans seeking a return by securing runoff victories in solid red congressional seats in Texas. To the southeast, former U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions led medical office manager Renee Swann in the GOP primary for most of the evening in the heavily Republican Texas 17th District. More votes needed to be counted in that race, however. With just under half of polling locations reporting, Sessions held an eight percentage point lead.
Sessions previously represented the Dallas-based 32nd Congressional District since 1996, but lost reelection in 2018 to current U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, a Democrat. He moved 100 miles south to Waco prior to entering the District 17 race.
Swann and Sessions are vying to replace U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan, who is retiring. Flores vigorously supported Swann over his former colleague, Sessions, to succeed him in the seat he held since 2011.
2020 Election
Jeff Sessions’ fate is a warning for us all
Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lost his primary race to be the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama on Tuesday night in a landslide, according to Decision Desk HQ. Early returns showed him losing the shot to win back his old seat by more than 20 points to opponent Tommy Tuberville, who will face off against Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in November.
It wasn't a surprising loss for Sessions, though it is a brutal one. He gave up his seat in the Senate to become President Donald Trump's attorney general, and he lost his big chance to return because his one-time benefactor turned against him. Trump enthusiastically endorsed Tuberville while viciously and repeatedly denouncing Sessions.
2020 Election
Trump Jr. blasted for dragging Barron Trump into 2020 campaign: ‘You are messing up his mind’
President Donald Trump's eldest son on Tuesday dragged his 14-year-old half brother Barron into the 2020 presidential campaign -- and it did not end well.
Barron is the son of first lady Melania Trump from the president's third marriage, while junior's mother is Ivana, from the president's first marriage.
"In all fairness, Joe Biden is not capable of debating Barron Trump let alone Donald Trump," Trump, Jr. tweeted.
He was quickly blasted for bringing a minor into a presidential race.
Here's some of what people were saying:
https://twitter.com/AdamParkhomenko/status/1283190894401859584
2020 Election
Jeff Sessions ridiculed after losing GOP primary for his old Senate seat in Alabama
Former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL) attempted a political comeback by running in the GOP primary for the Senate seat he long held.
Sessions resigned the seat to serve as President Donald Trump's attorney general, before the two had a falling out.
"On Tuesday, Mr. Sessions lost the Alabama Senate Republican runoff election to Tommy Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach whose platform was largely a blanket promise to support the president at all times," The New York Times reports. The Daily Beast also projected that Tuberville had won.