Trump’s ‘full-on racism’ will ‘go way uglier’ as election nears: Ex-White House official
On MSNBC Saturday, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci warned that President Donald Trump’s toxicity on race relations will only worsen in the run-up to the election in November.
“You were in charge, for a brief time, but for communications from this White House, and it does seem that Trump is going there because that’s where he thinks he has to go,” said host Joy Reid. “92 percent of African-Americans, not surprisingly, disapprove of Donald Trump’s handling of race. But even 57 percent of white Americans disapprove of his handling of race relations. There’s a lot of white marchers out there, marching for Black Lives Matter. Has he miscalculated and misread white people, at least the majority of them, in this moment?”
“Well, I hope he has, but let’s go back to that ad that you just showed about ‘defunding the police,'” said Scaramucci. “He’s trying to let people know that defunding the police means elimination of the police, which we all know clearly it doesn’t mean. The strategy, Joy, he got 62 percent of the white vote last time. He needs 7 percent or 8 percent increase in voter participation from his base to be competitive in those swing states. So he has to go full-on racism, full-on racist, nativist tropes, and you’ll see more ugly, disparaging ads like that.”
“There’s nothing unifying coming — it’s going to get darker and darker,” he added. “What he’s hoping to do is it will compel people to be fearful and vote for him because he will be the, quote-unquote, ‘protector’ in the cultural war that’s going on in this society. We have to convince those people he’s just going to make things worse and they can live a great life under a Biden administration, he is a false prophet and false promise. That is the move. He will go way uglier than he is right now.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Trump leveled in brutal Never-Trumper Republican ad accusing him of turning US into a ‘banana republic’
In an ad released by Republicans Voter Against Trump, the president was accused of turning the U.S. into a "banana republic" after he commuted the sentence of Roger Stone who was convicted of multiple felonies.
Coming just hours after the president handed Stone a get-out-of-jail-card that kept him from turning himself into jail later this month, the dissident Republican group posted their new ad to Twitter which accused Stone of "lying under to oath" to protect Trump, while also noting that Stone was looking at three years in jail.
The ad also notes that a "criminal who lies to protect Trump goes free."
2020 Election
‘Donald Trump is going to get indicted’ when New York gets his tax returns: David Cay Johnston
On Saturday's edition of MSNBC's "AM Joy," Pulitzer Prize-winning Trump biographer David Cay Johnston predicted that the Supreme Court's decision on President Donald Trump's tax returns will lead to an indictment from New York prosecutors.
"What do you think might be out there?" asked host Joy Reid.
"Well, Donald Trump has already had two income tax fraud trials by the state of New York and the city of New York," said Johnston. "They were civil fraud, not criminal fraud. The New York Times in October of 2018, in this brilliant project on Trump's taxes based on records we know came from his niece — without question, he and his siblings are major-league tax cheats."
2020 Election
More than 20 million people face eviction by the end of September as GOP threatens to cut aid: study
One in five Americans who live in rentals could face eviction by the end of September as Congressional Republicans move to cut off unemployment assistance and other coronavirus relief, according to an analysis by the Aspen Institute.
This article first appeared in Salon.