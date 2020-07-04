Quantcast
Trump’s Independence Day message: American ‘heroes’ will defeat ‘the radical left’ — like the Nazis and fascists

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric against political adversaries during a White House address on Independence Day.

One day after a speech at Mount Rushmore that was blasted as “perhaps the most un-American speech ever delivered by an American president,” Trump seemed to group his domestic critics with enemies that America has fought wars against.

“American heros defeated the nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the earth,” Trump said. “We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing.”

Watch:


‘Most people are not wearing masks’ as Trump hosts the ‘largest event since the start of the pandemic’ at the White House

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday hosted the largest White House event since the start of the coronavirus lockdowns.

As attendees began to gather, the White House press corps posted photos of the event.

While the White House was asking people to wear masks, they were not required to attend the event.

Sign on the South Lawn of the WH for tonight's event: pic.twitter.com/wF6mxrWfLz

— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 4, 2020

2020 Election

Montana GOP ticket sidelined after exposure to COVID-positive Trump, Jr. girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

The Montana Republican Party is facing a crisis after multiple members of the ticket were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

"Montana gubernatorial candidate Rep. Greg Gianforte and his running mate, Kristen Juras, confirmed Saturday they will self-quarantine after Gianforte's wife, Susan, and Juras attended an event last week with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has since tested positive for COVID-19," KBZK-TV reported Saturday.

Gianforte is currently Montana's lone congressional representative. He is not running for reelection as he's running for governor. In June, the Montana GOP nominated State Auditor Matt Rosendale to replace him.

‘Perhaps the most un-American speech ever delivered by an American president’: Ambassador McFaul

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's address at Mount Rushmore was blasted as "un-American" by former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

McFaul retweeted a clip of the leader of the free world failing to pronounce the word, "totalitarianism."

"Trump has no idea what words like fascism and totalitarianism mean," McFaul, now a professor at Stanford, declared.

"To those who wrote this speech and those senior [White House] officials who approved this speech, shame on you. Perhaps the most un-American speech ever delivered by an American president and on the July 4th weekend no less," he explained.

