Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s intel briefer speaks out on ‘adapting’ his intelligence briefings: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

At rare public remarks this Monday, a career CIA officer spoke about her experience with adapting intelligence briefings to be more palatable for President Trump, POLITICO reports.

Beth Sanner, who is a senior official at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence who also serves as Trump’s primary intelligence briefer, didn’t mention Trump by name the non-profit Intelligence & National Security Alliance on Monday, but some think it was clear who she was talking about as she discussed her own briefing style.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is this someone who reads? Someone who likes a story? Operates on visuals?” Sanner said. “You figure out before you go in what that person needs from you.”

According to POLITICO, Sanner’s comments give insight into how she approaches Trump’s briefings, “as questions swirl about why Trump—who is not known to read Presidential Daily Brief, a classified document outlining key national security threats—was apparently never ‘orally’ briefed on intelligence showing that Russia was paying bounties to Taliban fighters to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan as early as 2018.”

Read the full op-ed over at POLITICO.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s intel briefer speaks out on ‘adapting’ his intelligence briefings: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

A rare public remarks from this Monday, a career CIA officer spoke about her experience with adapting intelligence briefings to be more palatable for President Trump, POLITICO reports.

Beth Sanner, who is a senior official at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence who also serves as Trump’s primary intelligence briefer, didn't mention Trump by name the non-profit Intelligence & National Security Alliance on Monday, but some think it was clear who she was talking about as she discussed her own briefing style.

“Is this someone who reads? Someone who likes a story? Operates on visuals?” Sanner said. “You figure out before you go in what that person needs from you.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative group that rails against federal aid — took federal COVID-19 bailout aid

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Conservative Grover Norquist's organization, Americans for Tax Reform, has long opposed spending federal government dollars because paying off such debt would require tax dollars, which they oppose.

They came out against the Moving Forward Act, which is the infrastructure package. They also republished their 14 suggestions for how to reduce spending in the country.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘We are doing so well’: Trump celebrates his work on coronavirus even as hospitalizations increase

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump took a victory lap on Monday afternoon, saying that he deserves credit for fewer people dying of coronavirus. The fatality rate of COVID-19 has certainly decreased, but a celebration may be premature.

"Why does the Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%, and that we now have the lowest Fatality (Mortality) Rate in the World. They just can’t stand that we are doing so well for our Country!" Trump tweeted.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1280234504985157637

In Florida, the average age of COVID-19 patients has gone from 65-years-old to 35-years-old, revealing that much younger people are getting the virus. Hopefully, that means that they have the heart and lung capacity to survive while elderly people do not. There is also a steroid that doctors have found that does help the most severe cases that could also be keeping people alive longer.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image