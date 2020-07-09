Quantcast
Trump is appealing to an electorate that is 'dissolving before his eyes': columnist

32 mins ago

Writing in The Atlantic this Thursday, Ronald Brownstein says that Donald Trump is running for reelection for an America that “no longer exists.”

“Trump in recent weeks has repeatedly reprised two of Richard Nixon’s most memorable rallying cries, promising to deliver ‘law and order’ for the ‘silent majority,'” Brownstein writes. “But in almost every meaningful way, America today is a radically different country than it was when Nixon rode those arguments to win the presidency in 1968 amid widespread anti-war protests, massive civil unrest following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., white flight from major cities, and rising crime rates. Trump’s attempt to emulate that strategy may only prove how much the country has changed since it succeeded.”

When it comes to religion, marriage, race, LGBT rights — Americans are more progressive than they were in the past, and that fact makes Trump’s attempts to build a winning coalition behind his alarmist rhetoric all the more difficult.

While there are still elements working in Trump’s favor, namely a growing older population and a dedicated base of evangelicals, the groups Trump hopes to mobilize—non-college-educated, nonurban, married, and Christian white voters—”have significantly shrunk as a share of the overall society in the past 50 years.”

“The groups most alienated from him include many of the ones that have grown over those decades: college-educated white people, people of color, seculars, singles, and residents of the large metro areas.”

Read his full op-ed over at The Atlantic.


'Absolute immunity:' Kayleigh McEnany claims Trump has monarch-like powers despite Supreme Court ruling

20 mins ago

July 9, 2020

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said that President Donald Trump continues to believe that he has "absolute immunity" from prosecution despite a Supreme Court ruling that said otherwise.

At a White House briefing, McEnany argued that a high court ruling which gives prosecutors the right to subpoena Trump's financial records is actually a "win for the president."

"The president was making general point about deference and on the principal of absolute immunity," she explained. "He believes there should have been more deference [to him by the court]."

Trump is a friendless 'psychopath' who now sees Kavanaugh and Gorsuch as enemies: Art of the Deal ghostwriter

43 mins ago

July 9, 2020

Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who were nominated by Donald Trump, voted with the majority on Thursday against the president. Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter behind “Trump: The Art of the Deal,” says that the president now views the two Supreme Court justices as his enemies.

“The psychopathy is why he does what he does,” Schwartz told CNN. “He has no conscience and so breaking the law for him is no big deal.”

The Supreme Court rejected claims by Trump's attorneys that the president enjoyed absolute immunity, but the rulings may still allow him to keep his financial records secret until after the November election.

