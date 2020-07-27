Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s meeting with pharmaceutical execs collapses after companies refuse to send anyone

Published

1 min ago

on

In a metaphor for the Trump presidency, another event has been canceled after the White House couldn’t get anyone to show up.

Politico reported Monday, that a July 28th event with pharmaceutical executives at the White House to discuss Trump’s attempts to lower the cost of drug prices was canceled. The move comes after Trump released a group of executive orders on the issue on Friday last week. So, drugmakers refused to participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The provision, known as a most-favored-nations rule, has been lambasted by the drug industry and some patient groups that say it would curb innovation and reduce drug access,” said Politico. “Trump said Friday that drugmakers would have a month to present a better option to the rule.”

Drug lobbies PhRMA and BIO were uneasy about sending their people after there was confusion about the plan the White House would outline.

“Several pharmaceutical companies believed that the most-favored nations rule had been dropped ahead of the Friday afternoon announcement,” said Politico, noting that the “chaotic” back-and-forth left even Trump’s own health officials shocked.

“BIO, the lobby representing many small biotechnology companies developing therapies, has said that the most-favored-nations rule would hit its members the hardest,” said the report. “Many make the type of physician-administered medicines, such as expensive cancer and arthritis infusions, that would be affected.”

A White House official complained on background that they have “been more than accommodating.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, the move seemed harkened back to the Tulsa Trump rally, where the campaign failed to fill an arena in a solid-red state and they were forced to cancel another rally in New Hampshire, saying the weather made them reschedule it for the end of July. It hasn’t been rescheduled yet, but the campaign is looking to “virtual rallies” as an option.

Read the full report at Politico.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s dream of an RNC ‘dystopian circus’ is over: op-ed

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Writing for The Week this Monday, Matthew Walther says he's baffled by President Trump's decision to cancel the Republican National Convention scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida, considering that it would have been the dystopian nightmare Trump dreams of.

Despite the logistical challenges of holding a convention in a state gripped by an ongoing pandemic, Trump would have loved the spectacle, Walther contends.

"Especially if, as virtually everyone expected, there were going to be protests and counter-protests, antifa teenagers dressed in parodies of Spanish Civil War militia costumes duking it out with equally stupid-looking Reddit fascists, riots, fires, looting, constant sirens," Walther writes. "It would have been his chance to make the pitch he is convinced the American people want to hear about 'law and order.'"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Rich selfish white people’: Outrage after Goldman Sachs CEO is caught DJing at crowded show in the Hamptons

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Although the United States is still coping with a deadly pandemic that has so far killed more than 147,000 of its residents, the Chainsmokers headlined a crowded drive-in charity concert in the Hamptons on Saturday that, according to Bloomberg News, was attended by “a couple of thousand people.” And the deejay at the high-end event (where some paid up to $25,000 for a parking spot) was Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP slammed for ‘absolutely unacceptable’ plan to slash unemployment benefits amid America’s COVID-19 crisis

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Progressives are rejecting out of hand a proposal by Senate Republicans to temporarily slash the weekly federal boost to unemployment benefits from $600 to $200 until states develop the capacity to implement a more complex system that would pay laid-off workers 70% of what they earned prior to losing their jobs.

Bloomberg reported Monday that the Senate GOP plan, which was approved by the Trump White House, will call for a two-month transition to the new unemployment system and provide states with an option to apply for a waiver for up to two additional months. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is expected to officially unveil the plan later Monday as part of the GOP's coronavirus stimulus package.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image