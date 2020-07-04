Trump’s Mt Rushmore speech trashed on CNN for being nonsense straight out of the ‘Hannity universe’
On CNN Saturday, reporter Brian Stelter tore into President Donald Trump’s Mount Rushmore speech.
“The president had a chance to deliver one of these unifying messages, especially ahead of Independence Day, but instead he chose to go on the attack,” said anchor Christi Paul. “Do you think that was the right strategy and why?”
“It sounded like a Stephen Miller speech,” said Stelter. “And that is something that appeals to the parts of the president’s base that he really focuses on. This is wartime conservativism [sic], this belief that conservatives are at war trying to protect the country from change.”
“That message, I know it resonates well with the base,” added Stelter. “You have to be plugged into the narrative the right wing is selling on radio, TV, and online, which is about statues, which is about monuments. When the president said something like he said last night — schools are teaching students to hate their own country — that makes no sense unless you are plugged into the Hannity universe and that makes sense.”
‘Gaslighting on a massive scale’: Doctor warns Trump is lying us into a COVID disaster
On CNN Friday, Dr. Celine Grounder tore into President Donald Trump's ongoing falsehoods about the coronavirus pandemic.
"No matter how many times public health officials, especially like Anthony Fauci, speak the truth, what does it do, Doctor, when the president continues to lie to the public in face of a public health crisis?" asked anchor Kate Bolduan.
"This is gaslighting on an enormous scale, and means until people eventually get sick or their family members get sick, the communities hit hard, they won't believe it, and then it will be too late," said Grounder. "The problem is there's a lag period from the time that somebody's infected and starts to develop symptoms a couple days later. We don't see people get severely sick and need to be hospitalized and in ICUs until a week into disease, and talking about probably one to two weeks of lag time from the time somebody's exposed at least before you start to see hospitalizations and then another couple weeks before you start to see deaths."
2020 Election
‘We’ve got to get a new guy’: Florida Trump voters lash out at the president as they flee the GOP
In interviews with CNN's Jeff Zeleny, longtime Florida Republicans who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 admitted they have no intention of helping him stay in office when they vote in November.
With polls showing the president trailing in the all-important Sunshine State, where seniors preferred Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by 21 points last election, the president now finds himself bleeding support from a demographic he desperately needs if he wants to stay in the Oval Office after the first of the year.
According to retired banker John Dudley, 77, he voted for Trump last election and the president promptly "blew it."