Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘narcissistic reflex’ ends up incriminating him in Russian bounty scandal: op-ed

Published

30 mins ago

on

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Greg Sargent contends that when in comes to President Trump, it’s often difficult to “locate the point where his utter lack of self awareness blends into sheer shamelessness.” That conundrum is all the more apparent with his response to revelations that Russia paid the Taliban bounties on the heads of U.S. soldiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump is now defending himself not just by claiming he wasn’t briefed on that intelligence, or just by contesting the significance of that intelligence. Instead, he’s declaring that the entire story simply doesn’t exist — that is, he’s suggesting no intelligence ever actually indicated anything like this,” Sargent writes. “Yet this defense is itself deeply self-incriminating. It only underscores what critics are saying — that at minimum, Trump should be taking this intelligence seriously and trying to get to the bottom of what it actually does indicate, even if the worst interpretation proves wrong.”

While there’s still a lot we don’t know about the Russian bounties story, what we do know is that Trump should be taking a lot more interest in it that he currently is. Instead, Trump wants to deny its significance.

“Why isn’t he saying publicly that he will not rest until he learns everything there is to know about these assessments?” Sargent writes. “Making this more glaring, officials are investigating possible links between bounties and specific lethal attacks on U.S. troops.”

“Such a narcissistic reflex itself ensures that Trump won’t act for the good of the country.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Insane’: Park ranger shoots unarmed man through the heart and then handcuffs his dead body

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

A ranger at Carlsbad Caverns National Park tased and then fatally shot a man during a New Mexico traffic stop and then handcuffed his lifeless body.

Charles "Gage" Lorentz was traveling March 21 from his work site in Pecos, Texas, to his family's home in southwest Colorado when he detoured at the national park to meet a friend, and that's where he encountered National Park Ranger Robert Mitchell, reported KOB-TV.

The ranger stopped the 25-year-old Lorentz for speeding on a dirt road near the park's Rattlesnake Springs area, and Mitchell's lapel video shows him ordering Lorentz to spread his feet and move closer to a railing.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘narcissistic reflex’ ends up incriminating him in Russian bounty scandal: op-ed

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Greg Sargent contends that when in comes to President Trump, it’s often difficult to "locate the point where his utter lack of self awareness blends into sheer shamelessness." That conundrum is all the more apparent with his response to revelations that Russia paid the Taliban bounties on the heads of U.S. soldiers.

"Trump is now defending himself not just by claiming he wasn’t briefed on that intelligence, or just by contesting the significance of that intelligence. Instead, he’s declaring that the entire story simply doesn’t exist — that is, he’s suggesting no intelligence ever actually indicated anything like this," Sargent writes. "Yet this defense is itself deeply self-incriminating. It only underscores what critics are saying — that at minimum, Trump should be taking this intelligence seriously and trying to get to the bottom of what it actually does indicate, even if the worst interpretation proves wrong."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Expect MAGA dead-enders to become even more dangerous as Trumpism proves to be a spent force

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Last week, I walked over to Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the White House to clear my head and draw some inspiration. When I arrived at the north end of the square, the line of people waiting to climb up a stepladder so they could get a better picture of “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street in bright yellow letters heartened me. They were so obviously proud and energized by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s act of defiance against Donald Trump itself, but also I expect by what that act represented:  That the people still own this nation and still have power to move it where it needs to go.

Continue Reading
 
 