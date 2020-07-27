Trump’s National Security Adviser tests positive for COVID-19: report
On Monday, Bloomberg News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported that President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for COVID-19.
BREAKING scoop: Trump’s National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources tell me.
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 27, 2020
O’Brien is the latest of several White House officials and other people close to the president who have become infected. Last month, Council of Economic Advisers acting chairman Tomas Philipson came down with the virus. A few weeks later, just ahead of the president’s Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump Jr. and was planning to attend the event, also tested positive, prompting her to leave and abandon her support staff.