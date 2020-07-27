Quantcast
Trump’s National Security Adviser tests positive for COVID-19: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Monday, Bloomberg News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported that President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for COVID-19.

O’Brien is the latest of several White House officials and other people close to the president who have become infected. Last month, Council of Economic Advisers acting chairman Tomas Philipson came down with the virus. A few weeks later, just ahead of the president’s Fourth of July speech at Mount Rushmore, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump Jr. and was planning to attend the event, also tested positive, prompting her to leave and abandon her support staff.


2020 Election

Trump has three paths to victory — and all of them are ‘terrifying’: columnist

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

In his column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky explained that the polls for Donald Trump's look so bad they will force the president to take drastic measures to stay in office which means Americans should gird themselves for the next 100 days to get very ugly.

Noting that, if the election was held today, current polling shows presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would win a whopping 321 electoral votes to Trump's 121, the columnists pointed out that a "desperate" Trump likely has only three paths to victory, calling each one them "terrifying."

Breaking Banner

Double-dipping temp agencies get rich off COVID-19 bailouts as small businesses suffer

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

As millions of small businesses suffer to the point of going under, some in one industry have found a way to benefit: temp agencies.

Companies typically seek contracted temp workers because they don’t have to pay them benefits and can pick them up and let them go easily. For sudden needs brought on by COVID-19, such as conducting temperature checks and sanitizing workplaces, staffing companies can recruit, vet, hire and supply workers on a few days’ notice.

Breaking Banner

Trump only took COVID seriously after finding out it was making his supporters sick: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump's allies were unable to get him to correct his own mistakes on the coronavirus pandemic — until they presented him with data showing that his own voters were at risk.

"People close to Trump, many speaking anonymously to share candid discussions and impressions, say the president’s inability to wholly address the crisis is due to his almost pathological unwillingness to admit error; a positive feedback loop of overly rosy assessments and data from advisers and Fox News; and a penchant for magical thinking that prevented him from fully engaging with the pandemic," reported Ashley Parker and Philip Rucker.

