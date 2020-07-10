Trump’s new excuse on not releasing his taxes is ‘completely meaningless’ and may not even be in English: CNN’s Toobin

CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin on Friday found himself flabbergasted by President Donald Trump’s new excuse for not releasing his tax returns, and he questioned whether the president was even speaking English when he made it.
During a CNN panel discussion, Toobin was shown a clip of Trump talking about releasing his tax returns during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I’m under tax audit, I have been for a long period of time,” the president told Hannity. “Once I ran for politics that deal was like we didn’t make it. So I’m under a continuing audit, and anyone that did that or showed that before you have it finalized, but they treat, they treat me horribly, the IRS. It is a disgrace what has happened. We had a deal done, I guess it was signed even. Once I ran or once I won, somewhere back a long time ago everything was like let’s start all over again.”
“I have spoken English since I was a little boy, and I think I’m fluent, and I don’t understand one word in that answer,” he said. “What he’s saying is he’s still not releasing his tax returns, but that statement is completely meaningless as far as I can tell.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
CNN's Jeffrey Toobin on Friday found himself flabbergasted by President Donald Trump's new excuse for not releasing his tax returns, and he questioned whether the president was even speaking English when he made it.
During a CNN panel discussion, Toobin was shown a clip of Trump talking about releasing his tax returns during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity.
"I'm under tax audit, I have been for a long period of time," the president told Hannity. "Once I ran for politics that deal was like we didn't make it. So I'm under a continuing audit, and anyone that did that or showed that before you have it finalized, but they treat, they treat me horribly, the IRS. It is a disgrace what has happened. We had a deal done, I guess it was signed even. Once I ran or once I won, somewhere back a long time ago everything was like let's start all over again."
President Donald Trump is facing pressure from outside allies to keep Roger Stone out of prison, but White House officials and campaign aides are begging him not to intervene.
The longtime Republican operative was convicted in November on seven counts, including witness tampering and lying to investigators, and Trump allies are split over the president taking action to keep him from serving a 40-month sentence imposed by a judge, reported Politico.
“Roger Stone should not disproportionately bear the burden of the corrupt [Robert] Mueller investigation,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted Wednesday, a day after predicting Stone would not go to prison. “No he is not.”