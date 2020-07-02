Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s niece rips president for ‘demonstrably fraudulent’ settlement

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s niece Mary on Thursday filed a 70-page legal brief responding to efforts to block her forthcoming tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.

“The legal fight over a tell-all by President Trump’s niece took another turn on Thursday when her lawyers filed papers to remove a temporary restraining order, arguing that the confidentiality agreement she signed 19 years ago was an unenforceable fraud,” The Daily Beast reported Thursday. “In an affidavit, Mary Trump said that when she inked the agreement, ending a dispute over her grandfather’s will, she believed the asset amounts in it were accurate, but learned they were bogus from a New York Times expose.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The terms “fraud” or “fraudulently” show up 15 times in the brief (PDF).

“In their petition to the New York Supreme Court, Mary Trump’s lawyers wrote that it’s clear the president and his family ‘do not want the American public to hear’ their client’s story,” The Beast noted. “‘“But the First Amendment, ordinary rules of contract law, and bedrock equitable principles defeat Plaintiff’s extraordinary and unwarranted request for injunctive relief,’ they wrote.”

The book is due to hit bookshelves on July 28th. It is already at the top of Amazon’s best-seller’s list.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Jaime Harrison shames Lindsey Graham’s response to coronavirus pandemic

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Jaime Harrison, the South Carolina Democrat vying to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham this fall, on Thursday released a somber ad laying out a compact timeline of Graham's defense of the White House's botched response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican senator has consistently raised the number of deaths he would find acceptable as he defends his frequent golf partner, President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Contracts reveal Trump giving Big Pharma free rein to gouge taxpayer-funded coronavirus drugs

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Government contracts obtained by consumer advocacy group Knowledge Ecology International show that the Trump administration is giving pharmaceutical companies a green light to charge exorbitant prices for potential coronavirus treatments developed with taxpayer money by refusing to exercise federal authority to constrain costs.

Through the Freedom of Information Act, Knowledge Ecology International (KEI) last week got hold of a number of heavily redacted agreements between the Trump administration and major pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson, Regeneron, and Genentech.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

High-profile Trump donor now doubts the president’s hopes for re-election: report

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Peter Thiel, the tech entrepreneur and iconoclast who openly embraced Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, now has doubts about whether the president can win re-election and is keeping his distance from the campaign, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The Daily Beast had previously reported that Thiel wasn’t playing an active role in the Trump campaign this cycle, despite having been a major donor in 2016. It also said he had been upset with Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the recession.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image