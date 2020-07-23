Trump’s plan to attack Joe Biden’s mental fitness has backfired spectacularly: Washington Post reporter
President Donald Trump has tried waging a campaign aimed at questioning former Vice President Joe Biden’s mental fitness — but it seems to have backfired spectacularly.
Washington Post reporter Philip Bump writes that Trump’s clumsy attacks on Biden’s mental acuity have only led the president to repeatedly make bizarre boasts about his own purported completion of a dementia test that, among other things, asked him whether he could properly identify an elephant.
“This bizarre insistence that he is particularly good at this test dropped the president into a spiral of his own creation: bemused reactions about his crowing led to more questions about it and more boasting from Trump,” writes Bump.
Trump’s boast about acing the dementia test reached a new peak during a Fox News interview this week in which the president demonstrated his ability to repeat back five separate words — in this case, “person, woman, man, camera, TV” — in their proper order.
“So here we are, with Trump spending an extended period of time repeating five words in a television interview by way of proving how mentally sharp he is,” writes Bump. “As for his campaign’s goal of getting people talking about Biden? It’s not working as intended… Even on Fox itself, there have been seven days this month when Trump was more of a topic of conversation in the context of mental capacity and capabilities than Biden.”
2020 Election
Could progress on a COVID-19 vaccine become the ‘October surprise’ that saves Trump’s reelection campaign?
President Donald Trump’s painfully inadequate response to the coronavirus pandemic has been crushing him in recent election polls: one poll after another has shown him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee — some of them by double digits. But Politico reporter Adam Cancryn, in an article published on July 22, wonders if perhaps there will be enough progress on a COVID-19 vaccine for Trump to enjoy an “October surprise” that saves his reelection campaign and helps him win a second term.
2020 Election
Trump’s plan to attack Joe Biden’s mental fitness has backfired spectacularly: Washington Post reporter
President Donald Trump has tried waging a campaign aimed at questioning former Vice President Joe Biden's mental fitness -- but it seems to have backfired spectacularly.
Washington Post reporter Philip Bump writes that Trump's clumsy attacks on Biden's mental acuity have only led the president to repeatedly make bizarre boasts about his own purported completion of a dementia test that, among other things, asked him whether he could properly identify an elephant.
2020 Election
Terrified Trump attacks Biden with massive rapid-fire Twitter tantrum
President Donald Trump's supposed "new tone," despite what some reporters claimed after his newly-resuscitated coronavirus press briefing, does not exist. On Thursday the embattled president launched a massive rapid-fire retweeting campaign, posting tweet after tweet after tweet of other people's attacks on the left and on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
In 59 minutes Trump tweeted or retweeted 40 times, many of all the tweets baseless attacks on Biden and progressive policies.
What stands out is the President, supported by the entire machinery of the United States of America's federal government, and buoyed by hundreds of millions in campaign cash, had no original thoughts of his own to share with the American voters.