Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s presidency has shattered a key myth that helped propel him to victory: conservative columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Thursday, writing for The Bulwark, conservative columnist and former Jeb Bush communications director Tim Miller outlined how President Donald Trump has lost a critical image with voters that helped him get elected in 2016 — the perception of him as a shrewd dealmaker.

That image, argued Miller, may have once let voters believe Trump would break the partisan mold and work with both parties to get things done. Instead, he’s been a cut-and-dried Republican ideologue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is this brand pivot, from a dealmaking anti-establishment businessman to an extremist far-right firebrand that has limited the president’s political aspirations more than anything else, in a way that is underappreciated by most of the political chattering class, for whom the concept of ‘Donald Trump, centrist dealmaker’ never really took,” wrote Miller.

“These liberal elites and Never Trumpers saw him from day one as a demagogic extremist, preying on racial animus, and throwing in with the seedier elements of the far right like Steve Bannon,” wrote Miller. “But many of the (white) voters out in the rest of America who supported him in 2016 didn’t see him quite this way. They knew that he had taken a hard line on some issues like immigration. But they also saw the host of The Apprentice, a businessman outside the political system. They noticed he was willing to buck the Republicans on certain unpopular ideological totems like cutting Social Security or supporting ‘forever wars.’ To many of those who ended up voting for him, it was Trump who was the moderating figure while Cruz (in the primary) and Clinton (in the general) were on the extremes.”

And this image paid off for him, wrote Miller, who pointed out that a Pew poll from 2016 showed Trump cleaning up with self-described “liberal” and “moderate” Republicans.

However, wrote Miller, “Trump trashed that whole persona the second he gave the dark and weird and poorly attended inauguration speech, jammed Conservatism Inc.’s agenda down the Democrats’ throats, and made racist attacks on their congressional delegation. So now he has painted himself into this corner where he’s spent three years doing exactly the things he correctly identified as problematic for Ted Cruz in 2016!” and now, polls show even voters who worry former Vice President Joe Biden is too liberal largely think Trump is even more extreme.

“The result is that he’s removed dealmaking Donald from his political tool box and the only thing he has left is Trashing Trump,” concluded Miller. “And that’s why, with 18 million Americans out of work and 137,000 dead, the president is in the Rose Garden throwing nonsensical haymakers about Biden wanting to abolish the suburbs and screwing up H1N1, hoping something lands, rather than giving his more moderate voters what they signed up for and walking down to Capitol Hill to give the swamp a lesson in the Art of the Deal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The View’s Meghan McCain turns on Fauci after blaming him for resurgence of COVID-19 — then gets schooled by Whoopi Goldberg

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

"The View's" Meghan McCain confessed that she has "turned" on Dr. Anthony Fauci.

During Thursday's show, the co-hosts addressed the new InStyle profile on Fauci, who has been barred from appearing on TV. Joy Behar loved the photo because it showed off his Italian heritage and how tough he is.

"I thank god every day that there are some adults left who are looking out for us," she said. "So, I thank Fauci. I thank even Mitt Romney for standing up when every coward in that Republican leadership has said nothing. Radio silence about every sin committed by [Trump]. I thank Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. I'm so happy there are a few adults left, and Fauci is one of them, and I want him to speak out more. Let's not -- this is worth repeating: Are you going to trust an ivy league educated epidemiologist like Fauci or somebody who tells you to drink bleach and face the sunlight to kill the virus? I mean, really."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘knows he’s losing’ – but can’t entirely fire Brad Parscale because ‘he knows too much’: report

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

President Trump demoted his campaign manager Brad Parscale as new polling shows him losing in five swing states. According to an analysis from Axios, it's a significant development because it signifies that Trump knows that he's losing.

Parscale played a large role in Trump's 2016 win as the architect of his digital strategy. According to Axios' report, there's a reason that Parscale will remain on Team Trump despite his demotion.

"Trump really can't fire Brad: He knows too much, and he built the digital infrastructure the campaign relies on," Axios states.

As Axios points out, Bill Stepien, a Trump loyalist and longtime GOP operative, will be taking Parscale's place. "Stepien worked on Trump's 2016 campaign, then was White House political director before moving to the campaign."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Anti-maskers bombard Marco Rubio with rage after he debunks their conspiracy theories

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Thursday did his best to debunk false claims about face masks being made by conspiracy theorists -- but he wound up getting bombarded by angry anti-maskers anyway.

In a tweet posted in the morning, Rubio declared that "mask wearing isn’t some novel idea they came up with to control us," referring to a popular refrain among conspiracy theorists that masks are the New World Order's way of asserting dominance over a pliant population.

He went on to say that "surgeons, nurses and dentists have used them forever to protect patients and themselves," and then asked his followers rhetorically, "If it doesn’t work, what’s the harm?" and "And if it has a 10% chance of getting us back to school,sports and life why not do it?"

Continue Reading
 
 