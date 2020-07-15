Trump’s push to reopen schools appears to be blowing up in his face: polls

President Donald Trump has been adamant that schools reopen in the fall, although he has given little to no guidance for how to do so in a way that won’t lead to further eruptions of the novel coronavirus.

However, Business Insider reports that the president’s rush to get schools open may already be coming back to bite him.

As evidence, the publication cited several national polls that show opposition to Trump’s plans.

“A Politico/Morning Consult national tracking poll released on Wednesday found that 53% of voters oppose ‘fully reopening’ daycares and K-12 schools, 50% oppose a full reopening of colleges and universities, and 65% oppose Trump’s threats to pull federal funding from schools that don’t re-open,” Business Insider writes.

Additionally, a new Navigator survey finds that “35% of parents approve of how Trump is handling the issue of whether to reopen schools compared to 51% who disapprove,” which suggests that his focus on getting schools open isn’t helping him with suburban mothers like he seems to believe it will.

Making matters more complicated is the fact that Trump has publicly criticized his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for safely reopening, which he has called too expensive and burdensome.