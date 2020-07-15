Trump’s push to reopen schools appears to be blowing up in his face: polls

President Donald Trump has been adamant that schools reopen in the fall, although he has given little to no guidance for how to do so in a way that won’t lead to further eruptions of the novel coronavirus.
However, Business Insider reports that the president’s rush to get schools open may already be coming back to bite him.
As evidence, the publication cited several national polls that show opposition to Trump’s plans.
“A Politico/Morning Consult national tracking poll released on Wednesday found that 53% of voters oppose ‘fully reopening’ daycares and K-12 schools, 50% oppose a full reopening of colleges and universities, and 65% oppose Trump’s threats to pull federal funding from schools that don’t re-open,” Business Insider writes.
Additionally, a new Navigator survey finds that “35% of parents approve of how Trump is handling the issue of whether to reopen schools compared to 51% who disapprove,” which suggests that his focus on getting schools open isn’t helping him with suburban mothers like he seems to believe it will.
Making matters more complicated is the fact that Trump has publicly criticized his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for safely reopening, which he has called too expensive and burdensome.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.