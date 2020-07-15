Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s push to reopen schools appears to be blowing up in his face: polls

Published

11 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump has been adamant that schools reopen in the fall, although he has given little to no guidance for how to do so in a way that won’t lead to further eruptions of the novel coronavirus.

However, Business Insider reports that the president’s rush to get schools open may already be coming back to bite him.

As evidence, the publication cited several national polls that show opposition to Trump’s plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A Politico/Morning Consult national tracking poll released on Wednesday found that 53% of voters oppose ‘fully reopening’ daycares and K-12 schools, 50% oppose a full reopening of colleges and universities, and 65% oppose Trump’s threats to pull federal funding from schools that don’t re-open,” Business Insider writes.

Additionally, a new Navigator survey finds that “35% of parents approve of how Trump is handling the issue of whether to reopen schools compared to 51% who disapprove,” which suggests that his focus on getting schools open isn’t helping him with suburban mothers like he seems to believe it will.

Making matters more complicated is the fact that Trump has publicly criticized his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for safely reopening, which he has called too expensive and burdensome.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s push to reopen schools appears to be blowing up in his face: polls

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has been adamant that schools reopen in the fall, although he has given little to no guidance for how to do so in a way that won't lead to further eruptions of the novel coronavirus.

However, Business Insider reports that the president's rush to get schools open may already be coming back to bite him.

As evidence, the publication cited several national polls that show opposition to Trump's plans.

"A Politico/Morning Consult national tracking poll released on Wednesday found that 53% of voters oppose 'fully reopening' daycares and K-12 schools, 50% oppose a full reopening of colleges and universities, and 65% oppose Trump's threats to pull federal funding from schools that don't re-open," Business Insider writes.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Scientists fear the US could be battered by a second pandemic while still fighting COVID-19: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

When health experts warn about the possibility of the United States suffering a “double whammy” with coronavirus, they are likely referring to two COVID-19 waves: the first wave (which has recently taken a turn for the worse in many Sun Belt states) followed by a possible second wave later this year in the fall and the winter. That’s how the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918/1919 behaved: it was brutal during the spring but even more brutal when a second wave killed millions in the fall and the winter. But in a July 15 article for The Atlantic, journalist Ed Yong describes a different type of double whammy scenario: one in which the U.S. continues to be battered by COVID-19 while a separate coronavirus emerges and inflicts widespread misery.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Homeless man begs for mercy during ‘brutal attack’ by NYC cop — and then gets charged with felony assault

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 15, 2020

By

Body cam video shows a New York City police officer punching and dragging a homeless man off a subway train in May. But according to The City, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is charging the homeless man with felony assault for allegedly slapping the officer’s hand away while the cop tried to cuff him.

"Joseph T., 30, who asked that his last name not be used because he fears retaliation, left a Manhattan homeless shelter with his belongings in a few tote bags. He got tired of waiting for a bed, huddled with others in the entrance area, he said," The City reports. "It was around 12:30 a.m. on May 25, according to a criminal complaint, when police approached Joseph because, Officer Shimul Saha said, he was 'occupying more than one seat' on the near-empty No. 6 train. Joseph left the car and moved to the next one."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image