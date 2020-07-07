Quantcast
Trump’s record as one of the ‘dumbest students’ in college makes cheating story credible: Trump biographer

On Tuesday, Trump biographer David Cay Johnston discussed the allegation from Mary Trump’s book that the president paid for someone to take his SAT — an accusation he denies vehemently.

“He claims he was a top student, best of the best. What do you make of this, David?” asked host Erin Burnett.

“The story makes perfect sense,” said Johnston. “First of all, back in the 1960s, it was easy to have someone go and take your test for you. There weren’t IDs and the checks we have today because of the kind of cheating. The idea that a rich boy paid someone else to take the test, to people of my generation, is no surprise. Trump claims he was a great student, yet one of his former professor described him as the ‘blank blank dumbest student he’s ever had,’ but thinks he knows everything. There were no honors for Trump at Fordham or Penn.”

Watch below:


Trump supporters’ COVID trutherism is built on the same template conservatives have used to deny science for decades

July 7, 2020

The worldwide conspiracy is vast — so vast that most of the world's scientists, journalists and political leaders are in on it. Somehow, in all this time, not a single one of the hundreds of thousands, possibly millions, of conspirators has grown a conscience and decided to blow the whistle on the conspiracy. Their goal? To ruin everything that right-wing America holds dear: the nuclear family, NFL football, needlessly enormous vehicles, the specials menu at Hooters.
Trump’s sister thought he was too stupid to get elected: Mary Trump tell-all

July 7, 2020

President Donald Trump's sister, former Judge Maryanne Trump Barry thought that her brother wasn't good enough or smart enough to be elected in 2016.

According to Mary Trump's new tell-all book, Judge Trump told her niece during a 2015 lunch, “He’s a clown — this will never happen," Law & Crime quoted the book.

Mary Trump recalled that she and her aunt frequently died together, and the judge frequently spoke of her brother in unflattering ways. Other than being a "clown," the judge said that he couldn't be elected to the presidency because he has “no principles" on which he would be elected.

Trump Org executive agrees with Mary Trump that the president is ‘traumatized and emotionally stunted’

July 7, 2020

Former Trump Organization executive Barbara Res appeared on MSNBC's "The Beat" with Ari Melber to explain that there is probably a lot of truth in the new book by Mary Trump.

"I'm glad that she's come out with it," said Res. "Nobody that knew him like she did, and like I did, back in the time, has really spoken much about this. Written about it, but by people that didn't work with him or know him but read about it and summarized what was. She has very, very powerful information. And I'm glad that she's willing to share it. I think it will be helpful."

