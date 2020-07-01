Quantcast
Trump’s ‘rocket ship’ economic recovery is already crashing back down to Earth: NYT

Published

26 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s victory lap last month about the state of the American economy might have been premature.

The New York Times reports that there are signs that the nascent economic recovery is already faltering amid surging numbers of COVID-19 infections.

Even though the economy likely recovered millions of jobs over the last month, recent real-time data suggests that the initial consumer spending surge that began in May as more states reopened has already tapered off.

“New job postings on the employment platform ZipRecruiter fell in June after rising sharply in May,” the Times reports. “Data on small business openings and employment from Homebase, which provides scheduling and time tracking software for businesses, show that small business employment and openings worsened over the past week, after plateauing for much of June.”

Additionally, foot traffic to retailers has declined significantly in cities that have become hot spots for the virus, including Houston, Phoenix, and Orlando.

Even more worrisome, reports the Times, “a significant share of small businesses have still not reopened, even as states increasingly lift restrictions on their operations.”

Austan Goolsbee, a former top economist for President Barack Obama, tells the Times that the “virus is the boss” and that the economy will not recover economically until the country gets it under control.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
‘Insane’: Park ranger shoots unarmed man through the heart and then handcuffs his dead body

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

A ranger at Carlsbad Caverns National Park tased and then fatally shot a man during a New Mexico traffic stop and then handcuffed his lifeless body.

Charles "Gage" Lorentz was traveling March 21 from his work site in Pecos, Texas, to his family's home in southwest Colorado when he detoured at the national park to meet a friend, and that's where he encountered National Park Ranger Robert Mitchell, reported KOB-TV.

The ranger stopped the 25-year-old Lorentz for speeding on a dirt road near the park's Rattlesnake Springs area, and Mitchell's lapel video shows him ordering Lorentz to spread his feet and move closer to a railing.

Trump’s ‘narcissistic reflex’ ends up incriminating him in Russian bounty scandal: op-ed

Published

29 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, columnist Greg Sargent contends that when in comes to President Trump, it’s often difficult to "locate the point where his utter lack of self awareness blends into sheer shamelessness." That conundrum is all the more apparent with his response to revelations that Russia paid the Taliban bounties on the heads of U.S. soldiers.

"Trump is now defending himself not just by claiming he wasn’t briefed on that intelligence, or just by contesting the significance of that intelligence. Instead, he’s declaring that the entire story simply doesn’t exist — that is, he’s suggesting no intelligence ever actually indicated anything like this," Sargent writes. "Yet this defense is itself deeply self-incriminating. It only underscores what critics are saying — that at minimum, Trump should be taking this intelligence seriously and trying to get to the bottom of what it actually does indicate, even if the worst interpretation proves wrong."

2020 Election

Expect MAGA dead-enders to become even more dangerous as Trumpism proves to be a spent force

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Last week, I walked over to Black Lives Matter Plaza in front of the White House to clear my head and draw some inspiration. When I arrived at the north end of the square, the line of people waiting to climb up a stepladder so they could get a better picture of “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street in bright yellow letters heartened me. They were so obviously proud and energized by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s act of defiance against Donald Trump itself, but also I expect by what that act represented:  That the people still own this nation and still have power to move it where it needs to go.

