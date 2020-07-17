Trump’s Rose Garden MAGA campaign rally wasn’t an off-script slip: It was planned — and there will be more
On Tuesday at a somewhat hastily-called press conference that lasted for more than an hour President Donald Trump used the Rose Garden of the White House to slam and slander his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a speech that had ethics experts shaking. Some called for the White House officials who worked on the speech or the event to be charged with violating the Hatch Act.
Many Americans watched and listened in horror as Trump desecrated the land that President John F. Kennedy used to honor Project Mercury astronauts, and where President Barack Obama held a State Dinner to honor Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.
Never before in America’s history had a President campaigned, so blatantly, from the White House.
Reporters, too, were furious.
Trump soiled the WH Rose Garden with that performance. Presidents do not use the Rose Garden in that kind of naked political fashion. That was not a press conference, as the WH described it. It was a campaign rally disguised as a press conference. It was a bait and switch.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 14, 2020
I have covered 7 Presidents. I have never seen a POTUS use the Rose Garden or any White House platform to launch a political attack against his opponent for reelection, a campaign rally barely disguised as a faux news conference. All during a pandemic and a recession
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) July 15, 2020
As it turns out, Trump’s Rose Garden rally was not just the President going off-script. His remarks – lies, political attacks and all – were pre-planned, as was the event itself.
And there will be more.
The AP’s Zeke Miller, according to CBS News, says “Trump is experimenting with holding ‘quasi-rallies’ at White House media events, after his campaign rallies sputtered during the pandemic.”
Politico is more blunt, writing “Trump’s Rose Garden strategy” is “White House MAGA rallies.”
Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who does not work for the Trump campaign, added that the Rose Garden MAGA rally “wasn’t quickly planned,” it “was on the books for several days.”
2020 Election
An economic ‘time bomb’ could blow up what’s left of Trump’s campaign in the next six weeks: report
While the current economy is marked by high unemployment and shuttering businesses, things could get even worse in the next six weeks.
As Politico reports, President Donald Trump is facing "a ticking economic time bomb" that could soon destroy what remaining hope he has of winning re-election, as many schools are still not ready to reopen and expanded unemployment benefits are scheduled to run out at the end of the month.
2020 Election
Trump’s Rose Garden MAGA campaign rally wasn’t an off-script slip: It was planned — and there will be more
On Tuesday at a somewhat hastily-called press conference that lasted for more than an hour President Donald Trump used the Rose Garden of the White House to slam and slander his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a speech that had ethics experts shaking. Some called for the White House officials who worked on the speech or the event to be charged with violating the Hatch Act.
Many Americans watched and listened in horror as Trump desecrated the the land that President John F. Kennedy used to honor Project Mercury astronauts, and where President Barack Obama held a State Dinner to honor Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.
2020 Election
RNC going to extra expense in Jacksonville to cater to ‘toddler’ Trump and it still won’t please the ‘man-child’: Morning Joe guest
During an MSNBC "Morning Joe' segment on the upcoming Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, political analyst Elise Jordan explained that the Republican Party is being forced to "cater to the whims" of Donald Trump as if he were angry "toddler" while at the same time trying to protect attendees from COVID-19 exposure.
As host Mika Brezinski noted, the RNC has now scrambling and instituting measures in Florida to slow the possible spread of the deadly coronavirus -- including new rules limiting the number guests allowed -- instead of canceling the event that had been moved from North Carolina.