Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s Rose Garden MAGA campaign rally wasn’t an off-script slip: It was planned — and there will be more

Published

14 mins ago

on

- Commentary

On Tuesday at a somewhat hastily-called press conference that lasted for more than an hour President Donald Trump used the Rose Garden of the White House to slam and slander his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a speech that had ethics experts shaking. Some called for the White House officials who worked on the speech or the event to be charged with violating the Hatch Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many Americans watched and listened in horror as Trump desecrated the land that President John F. Kennedy used to honor Project Mercury astronauts, and where President Barack Obama held a State Dinner to honor Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.

Never before in America’s history had a President campaigned, so blatantly, from the White House.

Reporters, too, were furious.

ADVERTISEMENT

As it turns out, Trump’s Rose Garden rally was not just the President going off-script. His remarks – lies, political attacks and all – were pre-planned, as was the event itself.

And there will be more.

The AP’s Zeke Miller, according to CBS News, says “Trump is experimenting with holding ‘quasi-rallies’ at White House media events, after his campaign rallies sputtered during the pandemic.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Politico is more blunt, writing “Trump’s Rose Garden strategy” is “White House MAGA rallies.”

Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who does not work for the Trump campaign, added that the Rose Garden MAGA rally “wasn’t quickly planned,” it “was on the books for several days.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

An economic ‘time bomb’ could blow up what’s left of Trump’s campaign in the next six weeks: report

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

While the current economy is marked by high unemployment and shuttering businesses, things could get even worse in the next six weeks.

As Politico reports, President Donald Trump is facing "a ticking economic time bomb" that could soon destroy what remaining hope he has of winning re-election, as many schools are still not ready to reopen and expanded unemployment benefits are scheduled to run out at the end of the month.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s Rose Garden MAGA campaign rally wasn’t an off-script slip: It was planned — and there will be more

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

On Tuesday at a somewhat hastily-called press conference that lasted for more than an hour President Donald Trump used the Rose Garden of the White House to slam and slander his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, in a speech that had ethics experts shaking. Some called for the White House officials who worked on the speech or the event to be charged with violating the Hatch Act.

Many Americans watched and listened in horror as Trump desecrated the the land that President John F. Kennedy used to honor Project Mercury astronauts, and where President Barack Obama held a State Dinner to honor Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

RNC going to extra expense in Jacksonville to cater to ‘toddler’ Trump and it still won’t please the ‘man-child’: Morning Joe guest

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 17, 2020

By

During an MSNBC "Morning Joe' segment on the upcoming Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, political analyst Elise Jordan explained that the Republican Party is being forced to "cater to the whims" of Donald Trump as if he were angry "toddler" while at the same time trying to protect attendees from COVID-19 exposure.

As host Mika Brezinski noted, the RNC has now scrambling and instituting measures in Florida to slow the possible spread of the deadly coronavirus -- including new rules limiting the number guests allowed -- instead of canceling the event that had been moved from North Carolina.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image